Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Speculation Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

Is Travis Kelce ready to propose to girlfriend Taylor Swift? The NFL tight end reacted to ring rumors at a pre-Super Bowl press conference on Feb. 5.

Watch: Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

All they keep asking Travis Kelce is if Taylor Swift is gonna be his bride.

But as he prepares for Super Bowl XVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end intercepted any engagement speculation.  

"I'm focused on getting this ring," he told reporters at a Feb. 5 press conference, referencing the gift awarded to Super Bowl winners. "That's all my mind is focused on right now." 

Even so, the guy on the Chiefs did make a point to congratulate his girlfriend on her monumental Grammy wins at the Feb. 4 ceremony. 

"She's unbelievable," he told reporters. "She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Taylor took home two awards—Best Pop Album, and a historic fourth Album of the Year trophy—at the 66th Grammys, but the highlight of the ceremony may have been her announcement of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19.

Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

And Travis shared he's already gotten a sneak peek of the upcoming record. 

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable," he teased. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

As if Travis' praise wasn't enough to get Swifties excited, Taylor also revealed the tracklist for her new album on Feb. 5.

Among the tracks? A collab with Post Malone called "Fortnight," and "Florida!!!" with Florence + the Machine. Fans have also clocked a song titled "So Long, London," an apparent nod to her British ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ahead of the album's release, Taylor is heading back on her Eras Tour, which will take her to Tokyo over the next few days. But don't worry, she'll make it to Las Vegas to see Travis hit the field on Super Bowl Sunday. 

In the meantime, read on for Taylor's latest time rooting for her man on the football team.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

