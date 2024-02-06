Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Speculation Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

All they keep asking Travis Kelce is if Taylor Swift is gonna be his bride.

But as he prepares for Super Bowl XVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end intercepted any engagement speculation.

"I'm focused on getting this ring," he told reporters at a Feb. 5 press conference, referencing the gift awarded to Super Bowl winners. "That's all my mind is focused on right now."

Even so, the guy on the Chiefs did make a point to congratulate his girlfriend on her monumental Grammy wins at the Feb. 4 ceremony.

"She's unbelievable," he told reporters. "She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Taylor took home two awards—Best Pop Album, and a historic fourth Album of the Year trophy—at the 66th Grammys, but the highlight of the ceremony may have been her announcement of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19.