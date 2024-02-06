Diptyque Launches First Ever Bathroom Decor Collection, and We’re Obsessed With Its Chic Aesthetic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Your bathroom is about to get a whole new chic look thanks to the cult-favorite luxury French perfumer, Diptyque. Get excited ladies, because the brand just dropped a brand new bathroom decor line, and it's everything we've ever dreamed of. The meticulously curated lineup features five essentials blending practicality with sophistication, from the sleek oval soap holder to the innovative interlocking hand care tray, all aimed at magnifying the beauty in the everyday details of your bathroom sanctuary (or soon-to-be oasis).

And if you want to talk about quality, no one does it better than Diptyque. Each piece is crafted from luxe materials like biscuit porcelain and marine terrazzo, so you know they'll last. They also offer size options for you to choose from: the oval soap holder comes in small and medium sizes, with branded canisters in small and large for your bits and bobs. Plus, there's a handy tumbler to stash your toothbrush or makeup brushes in style. Just make sure to snag your favorite pieces quickly, because the line is already selling out! So, if you're ready to transform your bathroom into a beautiful and relaxing Zen place, keep scrolling to shop for Diptyque's bathroom collection that's priced between $40 to $328.