Diptyque Launches First Ever Bathroom Decor Collection, and We’re Obsessed With Its Chic Aesthetic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your bathroom is about to get a whole new chic look thanks to the cult-favorite luxury French perfumer, Diptyque. Get excited ladies, because the brand just dropped a brand new bathroom decor line, and it's everything we've ever dreamed of. The meticulously curated lineup features five essentials blending practicality with sophistication, from the sleek oval soap holder to the innovative interlocking hand care tray, all aimed at magnifying the beauty in the everyday details of your bathroom sanctuary (or soon-to-be oasis).
And if you want to talk about quality, no one does it better than Diptyque. Each piece is crafted from luxe materials like biscuit porcelain and marine terrazzo, so you know they'll last. They also offer size options for you to choose from: the oval soap holder comes in small and medium sizes, with branded canisters in small and large for your bits and bobs. Plus, there's a handy tumbler to stash your toothbrush or makeup brushes in style. Just make sure to snag your favorite pieces quickly, because the line is already selling out! So, if you're ready to transform your bathroom into a beautiful and relaxing Zen place, keep scrolling to shop for Diptyque's bathroom collection that's priced between $40 to $328.
Hand-Care Tray
Crafted by Manufacture de Couleuvre, this versatile piece is more than just a holder—it's a multi-functional gem. Whether you need a stylish spot for your hand wash and lotion or a chic resting place for your jewelry, this object has you covered. Its pure, minimalist contours seamlessly integrate into any bathroom aesthetic, adding a touch of elegance to your space.
Oval Tumbler
Hand-crafted in biscuit porcelain, this elegant tumbler is meant to hold your aesthetic toothbrushes, cotton wool, or even makeup brushes. Pair it next to the hand-care tray for the perfect sink accessory set, or use it on its own as a holder.
Oval Pocket Mirror
Made from recycled shells, each mirror boasts a one-of-a-kind pattern, making each one unique to its owner. Designed with eco-friendliness in mind, its compact size allows it to effortlessly slip into your handbag, ensuring you're always prepared for your daily beauty rituals, wherever you go.
Small Canister
Elevate your bathroom organization with this essential canister. Perfect for storing cotton wool, cotton buds, and other essential everyday items, it's the ideal addition to any bathroom setup.
Golden Pyramid Candle Holder
Handcrafted in Italy by skilled master glassmakers, each candle holder is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The interplay of golden stripes reflects and amplifies the candlelight, creating a cozy and festive ambiance in the bathroom.
Shell Stand
It wouldn't be a Diptyque bathroom without a place to hold your candle, and this shell stand seamlessly blends style with practicality all in one decorative piece. It also comes in different sizes depending on the type of candle you own, such as a taper candle, small, or classic Diptyque candle.
Oval Soap Holder
This homage to French porcelain serves as the perfect vessel for your favorite scented soap. It also seamlessly complements the small soap holder from the same collection, creating an elegant pairing for your bathroom essentials.
