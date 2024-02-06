How Prince William, Queen Camilla and More Royals Will Step Up Amid King Charles' Cancer Treatment

Watch : How Prince Harry Is Reacting to King Charles' Cancer News

King Charles III's family members may find their schedules royally packed amid his cancer battle.

With Kate Middleton already sidelined due to her January abdominal surgery and Charles postponing his public engagements amid his treatment, "This is a tough time," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News in an exclusive interview, "and the senior working members of the royal family have been left quite shorthanded."

Along with Charles and Kate's current health issues, it's been years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals and Prince Andrew bowed out of his duties due to his former association with Jeffrey Epstein.

As a result, the king may need to turn to other family members to help handle certain responsibilities during his treatment.

"We expect to see Prince William, if needed, obviously step up on behalf of his father when it comes to certain engagements," Sharon continued, adding that Queen Camilla is also "going to have a very busy, tight schedule."