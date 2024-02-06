How Prince William, Queen Camilla and More Royals Will Step Up Amid King Charles' Cancer Treatment

King Charles III's family members may find their schedules royally packed amid his cancer battle.
With Kate Middleton already sidelined due to her January abdominal surgery and Charles postponing his public engagements amid his treatment, "This is a tough time," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News in an exclusive interview, "and the senior working members of the royal family have been left quite shorthanded."
Along with Charles and Kate's current health issues, it's been years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals and Prince Andrew bowed out of his duties due to his former association with Jeffrey Epstein.
As a result, the king may need to turn to other family members to help handle certain responsibilities during his treatment.
"We expect to see Prince William, if needed, obviously step up on behalf of his father when it comes to certain engagements," Sharon continued, adding that Queen Camilla is also "going to have a very busy, tight schedule."
Among the roles they could take on? Counsellors of State.
A delegated position, it allows members of the royal family "to take on some duties that only the monarch is able to do at this point in time," Sharon explained.
"If the monarch is unwell, if he's abroad, if he's unable to take on these duties himself, then a Counsellor of State can be appointed to do so on his behalf," she continued. "And that includes granting royal assent to legislation and holding Privy Council meetings. But Buckingham Palace is saying that they don't foresee a situation related to the king's health concerns currently."
William and Camilla aren't the only ones who can serve in this role with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Princess Beatrice all named as possibilities (And while Harry and Andrew are also on the list, Sharon notes "they likely won't be used.")
Though certain duties may fall on William—he is the heir to the throne, after all—Sharon suspects the royal family will rally together to help lighten the load during this time.
"I think what we're going to see [is] senior working members of the royal family coming together and probably to a great extent sharing responsibilities so the complete burden doesn't fall on Prince William," she said. "But yeah, it's a tough time for him because also his wife is recovering, he's got three children and he has his own responsibilities as well."
Which is part of the reason Sharon expects Harry to support Charles, too.
"Not on the working side of things," she clarified. "Who knows what the future holds, though? But we know that Prince Harry has spoken to his father and he is showing support, son to father. And we'd expect nothing less."
Though she acknowledged Harry and Charles "have not had the tightest relationship in recent times," E! News has learned that Harry is expected to visit his father.
And Camilla will be by Charles' side, too. As Sharon put it, "I don't think any of us expect anything less than Camilla really stepping up, putting her best foot forward and continuing on with duty."
Buckingham Palace announced the king's cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5., days after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
And the Palace noted the monarch is grateful for his medical team's quick intervention.
"He remains wholly positive about his treatment," the statement added, "and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
To review more royal news from this year, keep reading.