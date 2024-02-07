Get Lululemon’s Top-Selling Align Leggings for $39, $68 Shorts for $29, and More Finds Under $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Lululemon Finds Right Now
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
The lululemon Align Pant is arguably the most beloved lululemon style because it really nails the concept of the ideal legging. The fabric is stretchy, sweat-wicking, and comfortable. No more pulling your leggings back up after a squat. You deserve better leggings. This style comes in tons of colors and 2 inseam lengths.
lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
You can ditch the distractions and focus on your workout with these thoughtfully-designed shorts. Let me break it down for you. No more adjusting your shorts throughout your run because this drawstring actually stays put. The curved hems and wide leg opening maximize movement. There are mesh panels to release heat and bring in fresh air, keeping you cool and dry. And, of course, we can't forget about the pockets.
These shorts comes in 7 colors and 2 inseam lengths.
lululemon Energy Bra High Support, B–DDD Cups
Finding a reliable sports bra is no easy task. This one gives you held-in support that will prevent you from worrying while you work out. It's on sale in 5 colorways.
A shopper raved, "Best sport bra if you are D+ cup! Best sport bra in my collection. Comfortable and supportive enough that I don't need to double up sport bras for a run. I'll be buying more of these."
lululemon Love Tank Top
There are so many reasons to love this tank top, whether you're working out or hanging out. It's made from comfy fabric that's stretchy and breathable. There are 5 colorways to choose from.
lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Mockneck Sleeveless Bodysuit
You'll want one of these bodysuits in every color. They have a high neck, so they're office appropriate and the perfect complement to your favorite cardigan. They're chic, slimming, and oh-so-comfortable.
lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top
If you want to feel like you're wearing nothing, you'll love in love with this weightless, buttery soft tank top. It comes in 8 colorways.
A shopper said, "Basic, clean lines, good stretch, exactly like the picture, as usual Lululemon does not disappoint."
lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long
Tennis, anyone? Even if you never heat the court, this skirt is great for athleisure too. It's quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and stretchy with a built-in liner.
There are 20 colorways to choose from.
lululemon Align High-Rise Short
These biker shorts have stretch beyond your imagination. They feel weightless and they deliver luxurious comfort.
lululemon Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top
These tanks are made from lululemon's fastest-drying Everlux fabric that will keep you cool, dry, and comfortable even during your sweatiest workouts.
Go bold with this print or choose one of the solid colors.
lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra Light Support, C/D Cup
Looking for a new yoga bra? This style is slick with low-friction support you'll appreciate throughout all of your stretches. It comes in white too.
A shopper gushed, "My favorite sports bra! I owned one already, but when I saw they were on sale, I snapped up a second one. This is my favorite style of sports bra! I know it says "light support" but I'm a 34B/32C and I find this to be very supportive- I love to jog wearing this."
lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Tight
You just found your new go-to running leggings. They're made from Nulux fabric that's incredibly smooth and lightweight for endlessly smooth strides.
Does lululemon have sales?
Unfortunately, lululemon does not have sales very often. Thankfully, you can find great prices in their We Made Too Much section.
How much is lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does lululemon have return fees?
Returns at lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What is lululemon's most popular product?
There are many lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
