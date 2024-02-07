Get Lululemon’s Top-Selling Align Leggings for $39, $68 Shorts for $29, and More Finds Under $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Why sacrifice style for comfort when you don't have to? If you want activewear that you can rely on for high-intensity workouts, yoga sessions, and relaxing at home, lululemon has you covered. The brand has premium options that don't skimp on function for fashion.

You should focus on your workouts, not adjusting your sports bra or leggings every single time you take a step. Who has time for that? Not you. If you are looking for high-quality styles at amazing prices, you can get lululemon's iconic Align leggings for just $39 instead of paying $118. Take uninterrupted strides with these running shorts, which are available for $29 instead of $68. Don't miss this $39 price on a $58 sports bra that accommodates cup sizes ranging from B to DDD.

Go ahead, treat yourself to these E! Shopping Editor-approved lululemon finds.