Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell Shares Hope of Getting Married Prior to Her Death

Watch : Watch Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell Share Hope of Getting Married Amid Cancer Battle

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell wanted to hear wedding bells.

In December, the 29-year-old daughter of June "Mama June" Shannon and older sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson died after a battle with cancer. However much of the end of her life will be chronicled in the series Mama June: Family Crisis.

Now, in an exclusive clip from the upcoming season, Anna has an important question to ask of her sisters Alana and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.

"Hey girl, I wanted to call you because I really, really, really need you to do something for me," Anna prefaces to Pumpkin over the phone, before adding, "I want you to plan my wedding."

But while Pumpkin, 23, and Alana, 18, expressed their initial surprise at the request, Anna explained how she and her then-longterm boyfriend Eldridge Toney—with whom she shared her daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 7, from a prior relationship—came to the decision.

"Well, me and Eldridge sat here and talked about this the other night," Anna explained, "and the girls love him, and on top of this cancer situation, you know you never know what's going to happen. I start chemo Monday. I think it's about time."