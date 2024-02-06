Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell Shares Hope of Getting Married Prior to Her Death

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell wanted to hear wedding bells.
In December, the 29-year-old daughter of June "Mama June" Shannon and older sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson died after a battle with cancer. However much of the end of her life will be chronicled in the series Mama June: Family Crisis.
Now, in an exclusive clip from the upcoming season, Anna has an important question to ask of her sisters Alana and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.
"Hey girl, I wanted to call you because I really, really, really need you to do something for me," Anna prefaces to Pumpkin over the phone, before adding, "I want you to plan my wedding."
But while Pumpkin, 23, and Alana, 18, expressed their initial surprise at the request, Anna explained how she and her then-longterm boyfriend Eldridge Toney—with whom she shared her daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 7, from a prior relationship—came to the decision.
"Well, me and Eldridge sat here and talked about this the other night," Anna explained, "and the girls love him, and on top of this cancer situation, you know you never know what's going to happen. I start chemo Monday. I think it's about time."
And that was all her sister needed to hear, with Pumpkin sharing in a confessional, "I do understand where Anna is coming from. Eldridge and her have been together for six plus years, and he's good to Anna's two kids. So if marrying Eldridge is what gets her through the next phase, I'm all for it."
She then promised Anna over the phone, "You're gonna get a dress, I'll make sure of that. You got you the best set of wedding planners in town."
Sadly, Anna died 10 months after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Following her passing, Alana shared a tribute to her sister.
"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," the reality show star captioned her Dec. 10 post, which featured a photo of their whole family.. "Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is."
She continued, "Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!"
Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on WE tv.