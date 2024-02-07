TikTok’s Viral Under Eye Treatment Is From Miranda Kerr’s Beauty Brand: What To Know

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

There's nothing worse than applying your makeup and realizing that your under eyes are a creased and cakey mess. Enter Kora Organics and their Noni Radiant eye oil. The skincare product has gone viral on TikTok for its ability to help create a flawless under eye base. The skin treatment is designed to hydrate and smooth the skin around your eyes, allowing concealer to really melt into the skin, helping to prevent under eye creping and creasing whether you're wearing makeup or not.

TikTokers of all ages are posting about Kora Organics' Noni Radiant eye oil. According to the brand, founded by model Miranda Kerr in 2009, the oil blends brightening Noni and tomato fruit extracts with a nutrient-rich oil blend of rosehip, macadamia, avocado, and Kahai. If you've never heard of Kahai, Kora Organics says the ingredient may act as a natural retinol to help awaken and brighten the delicate under eye area, while targeting dark circles and fine lines for a youthful, radiant appearance.

Are you a crystal girlie? You need this oil in your skincare routine. It's outfitted with a rose quartz roller ball applicator, which can help cool and relax the area.

Shop the must-have Noni Radiant eye oil below.