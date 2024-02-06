Zendaya Wears Her Most Jaw-Dropping Look Yet During Dune: Part Two Press Tour

Watch : Dune 2 Stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & Austin Butler: Full Interview!

When it comes to boundary-pushing fashion, Zendaya is always going to slay.

The Dune actress recently channeled her character Chani, dressing in a futuristic warrior-inspired ensemble at the Dune: Part Two photocall in Mexico City.

For the Feb. 5 event, Zendaya donned a multicolored two-piece set from London-based designer Torishéju Dumi that looked like deconstructed garb from the planet Arrakis.

Case in point? The ab-baring top featured intricately rolled fabric in black, gray and blue that wrapped around her neck and draped down to her back. Her low-rise skirt, which had a thigh-high slit, also consisted of draped material that cascaded to the floor in vibrant shades of red and indigo.

The Euphoria star kept the focus on her outfit, as she stuck to minimal accessories such as black Louboutin heels and dainty gold ear cuffs. As for her glam? She opted for a simple smoky eye and a slicked-back bun with a deep side part and one wavy strand to frame her face.