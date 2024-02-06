Zendaya Wears Her Most Jaw-Dropping Look Yet During Dune: Part Two Press Tour

When it comes to boundary-pushing fashion, Zendaya is always going to slay.
The Dune actress recently channeled her character Chani, dressing in a futuristic warrior-inspired ensemble at the Dune: Part Two photocall in Mexico City.
For the Feb. 5 event, Zendaya donned a multicolored two-piece set from London-based designer Torishéju Dumi that looked like deconstructed garb from the planet Arrakis.
Case in point? The ab-baring top featured intricately rolled fabric in black, gray and blue that wrapped around her neck and draped down to her back. Her low-rise skirt, which had a thigh-high slit, also consisted of draped material that cascaded to the floor in vibrant shades of red and indigo.
The Euphoria star kept the focus on her outfit, as she stuck to minimal accessories such as black Louboutin heels and dainty gold ear cuffs. As for her glam? She opted for a simple smoky eye and a slicked-back bun with a deep side part and one wavy strand to frame her face.
The 27-year-old's jaw-dropping look comes two weeks after she debuted an epic hair transformation.
While attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22, Zendaya showcased her new micro bangs and slick-straight tresses.
Her fierce makeover wasn't the only thing worth swooning over, either.
For the presentation, Zendaya wore a black silk crepe turtleneck dress that featured knotted spikes along the sleeves and a silk faille column skirt that dramatically draped in the back.
Of course, the former Disney Channel star has never been afraid to experiment with her style. Keep reading to see all of her fabulous and fashion-forward looks over the years.