Food Network Star Duff Goldman Shares He Was Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver

Duff Goldman is reflecting on a scary experience.
The Food Network star shared he sustained injuries after being involved in a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver in Los Angeles Feb. 1.
"On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday," the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram Feb. 4. "Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags."
"After doing a systems check," Duff—who shares daughter Josephine with wife Johnna Goldman—continued, "and finding that my only injury was to my hand I thanked my lucky stars that I'd still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn't make her cake."
The pastry chef, who shared a photo of his bandaged hand with the news, noted how this injury could affect his future in the industry.
"Im fine," he explained on Instagram, "but it's gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke."
But above all, Duff is feeling grateful. "Stay safe friends," he wrote, "count your blessings."
Amid the ordeal, the Ace of Cakes star couldn't help but reflect on the accident's worst-case scenario.
"My daughter almost didn't have a dad because this guy was stupid," Duff told People in an interview published Feb. 5. "There's so many ways to get to where you need to go at the touch of a button, you can get a ride to anywhere you need to go. There's just no excuse."
Fortunately, the Kids Baking Championship co-host shared that his driver and the driver of the other car also survived the accident, and all three were taken to the hospital. As for Duff, his dominant hand was crushed and required stitches.
"It definitely doesn't work," Duff added, regarding his hand. "And I need it to, because that's all I got."