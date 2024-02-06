Food Network Star Duff Goldman Shares He Was Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver

Watch : 3 Members of K-Pop Group Stray Kids in Car Accident

Duff Goldman is reflecting on a scary experience.

The Food Network star shared he sustained injuries after being involved in a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver in Los Angeles Feb. 1.

"​​On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday," the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram Feb. 4. "Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags."

"After doing a systems check," Duff—who shares daughter Josephine with wife Johnna Goldman—continued, "and finding that my only injury was to my hand I thanked my lucky stars that I'd still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn't make her cake."

The pastry chef, who shared a photo of his bandaged hand with the news, noted how this injury could affect his future in the industry.

"Im fine," he explained on Instagram, "but it's gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke."