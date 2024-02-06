Brittany Cartwright Reveals Where She and Stassi Schroeder Stand After Rift

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Claps Back at Appearance Comments

Brittany Cartwright is giving an update on her fractured friendship with Stassi Schroeder.

Nearly two years after she and husband Jax Taylor had a major falling out with their former Vanderpump Rules costar, Brittany revealed the trio still have some work to do to get back to where they once were.

"I want nothing but the best for Stassi," the 35-year-old exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Jenny Craig. "We're definitely not as close as we were and I definitely miss her so, so much. But, we're nice to each other."

Especially since they run in the same crowd and see each other at events like Lala Kent's recent sobriety party.

"We give each other hugs," she said of Stassi, who is mom to daughter Hartford, 3, and 5-month-old son Messer with husband Beau Clark. "Hopefully, one day we can get back how we used to be, but I'm so happy for her and her beautiful family."

While the couple's relationship with Stassi remains a work in progress, Brittany and Jax—who share 2-year-old son Cruz—remain close friends with fellow VPR parents Lala—mom to Ocean, 2—and Scheana Shay, who shares Summer, also 2, with husband Brock Davies.