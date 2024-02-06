Exclusive

Brittany Cartwright Reveals Where She and Stassi Schroeder Stand After Rift

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright revealed if she and Jax Taylor have mended their friendship with former costar Stassi Schroeder following a major falling out two years ago.

Brittany Cartwright is giving an update on her fractured friendship with Stassi Schroeder.

Nearly two years after she and husband Jax Taylor had a major falling out with their former Vanderpump Rules costar, Brittany revealed the trio still have some work to do to get back to where they once were.

"I want nothing but the best for Stassi," the 35-year-old exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Jenny Craig. "We're definitely not as close as we were and I definitely miss her so, so much. But, we're nice to each other."

Especially since they run in the same crowd and see each other at events like Lala Kent's recent sobriety party.

"We give each other hugs," she said of Stassi, who is mom to daughter Hartford, 3, and 5-month-old son Messer with husband Beau Clark. "Hopefully, one day we can get back how we used to be, but I'm so happy for her and her beautiful family."

While the couple's relationship with Stassi remains a work in progress, Brittany and Jax—who share 2-year-old son Cruz—remain close friends with fellow VPR parents Lala—mom to Ocean, 2—and Scheana Shay, who shares Summer, also 2, with husband Brock Davies.

"Ocean and Summer and Cruz, we try to get them together a lot," the Kentucky native shared of their trips to Disney, Ball n' Bounce and more kids classes. "We go to each other's houses and play. It's just amazing because I don't have family here in California. We always are there for each other and that means so much to me."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail

Bravo fans will get an up-close and personal look at Brittany and Jax's life as parents on their recently announced VPR spinoff The Valley with Kristen Doute and, as Brittany promised, plenty of other familiar faces.

"We've got some crossovers happening," she teased. "We're all real friends and they all know everyone else on the show, so it's very natural for us to be on each other's shows."

For Brittany, it also feels natural to be back on camera after a four-year hiatus. But this time, "The only part that I would say I am nervous about is that Cruz will be a big part of the show and people judging a 2-year-old or our parenting skills, crazy things like that, is the only thing that really worries me," she told E!. "But then again, if you're somebody judging a 2-year-old, then you got serious issues. He's adorable and people are going to love him."

While you wait for The Valley to premiere, look back at Brittany and Jax's relationship and road to baby.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors
Welcome to SUR

Brittany and Jax first meet while vacationing in Las Vegas in 2015. He convinces her to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season 4, officially making her a Bravolebrity. The Kentucky native and Jax take their relationship to the next level in the public eye. 

Bravo
Going Country

The pair take a break from life in West Hollywood and head to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They film their Bravo spin-off show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience many ups and downs in their relationship. The first and only season airs in 2017.

Instagram
Hitting the Pause Button

In 2017, Brittany and Jax call it quits after he confesses to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers. However, they reconcile and appear happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion

"He was very persistent and just did not give up. There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me," Brittany reveals to Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner on E!'s Daily Pop.

Instagram
The Big Question

Brittany shares the special news that she and Jax are engaged on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she says of her proposal, which took place in Malibu in June 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Instagram
Engagement Festivities

The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Red Carpet Ready

The two bring the glitz and the glam to E!'s People's Choice Awards in 2018. "Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," the Bravolebrity shares on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Two Lovebirds

In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities share a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram
Time to Party

The couple lives it up as they celebrate their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties in Miami. "All of the ladies and guys have been doing group activities together and are having a blast," a source reveals of their festivities.

Twitter
It's Official!

Ahead of their televised wedding ceremony, which takes place in the summer of 2019, the couple makes things a bit more official by getting their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

Kels Malicote Photography
Something Blue

The pair steps out in their finest attire for their rehearsal dinner in Kentucky. Cartwright wears an adorable heart-printed dress while Taylor opts for something blue!

Instagram
Wedded Bliss

Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watch the Bravo stars tie the knot at a Kentucky Castle in June 2019. 

Instagram
Baby Boom

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax announce they're expecting a baby boy. "Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," the mom-to-be shares on social media. 

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
End of an Era

"Although this is difficult to share, [we] will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules," the couple announces in December 2020. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
And Baby Makes Three

On April 12, 2021, son Cruz Michael Cauchi makes his long-waited debut: "We have never been more in love," Brittany shares on Instagram. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

