Brittany Cartwright Reveals Where She and Stassi Schroeder Stand After Rift

Brittany Cartwright is giving an update on her fractured friendship with Stassi Schroeder.
Nearly two years after she and husband Jax Taylor had a major falling out with their former Vanderpump Rules costar, Brittany revealed the trio still have some work to do to get back to where they once were.
"I want nothing but the best for Stassi," the 35-year-old exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Jenny Craig. "We're definitely not as close as we were and I definitely miss her so, so much. But, we're nice to each other."
Especially since they run in the same crowd and see each other at events like Lala Kent's recent sobriety party.
"We give each other hugs," she said of Stassi, who is mom to daughter Hartford, 3, and 5-month-old son Messer with husband Beau Clark. "Hopefully, one day we can get back how we used to be, but I'm so happy for her and her beautiful family."
While the couple's relationship with Stassi remains a work in progress, Brittany and Jax—who share 2-year-old son Cruz—remain close friends with fellow VPR parents Lala—mom to Ocean, 2—and Scheana Shay, who shares Summer, also 2, with husband Brock Davies.
"Ocean and Summer and Cruz, we try to get them together a lot," the Kentucky native shared of their trips to Disney, Ball n' Bounce and more kids classes. "We go to each other's houses and play. It's just amazing because I don't have family here in California. We always are there for each other and that means so much to me."
Bravo fans will get an up-close and personal look at Brittany and Jax's life as parents on their recently announced VPR spinoff The Valley with Kristen Doute and, as Brittany promised, plenty of other familiar faces.
"We've got some crossovers happening," she teased. "We're all real friends and they all know everyone else on the show, so it's very natural for us to be on each other's shows."
For Brittany, it also feels natural to be back on camera after a four-year hiatus. But this time, "The only part that I would say I am nervous about is that Cruz will be a big part of the show and people judging a 2-year-old or our parenting skills, crazy things like that, is the only thing that really worries me," she told E!. "But then again, if you're somebody judging a 2-year-old, then you got serious issues. He's adorable and people are going to love him."
While you wait for The Valley to premiere, look back at Brittany and Jax's relationship and road to baby.
