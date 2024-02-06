Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Cozy Up During Grammys 2024 After-Party

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs Recap: Shade, Wins & Must-See Moments!

This isn't nonsense: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are spending time together.

The "Skin" singer and Saltburn actor continued to fuel romance rumors over the weekend after they were spotted getting cozy at a 2024 Grammys after-party.

In a photo from the star-studded celebration, hosted by W, Mark Ronson and Gucci on Feb. 4, Sabrina—wearing a sheer white two-piece set—could be seen sitting alongside Barry while cheekily covering her face with a drink. As for the Oscar nominee—who also covered the lower part of his face—he kept it casual in a blue sweater while hanging out on a couch with the "Feather" artist.

Although the couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, they've been seen hanging out together on numerous occasions in recent months. The Eras Tour opener and the Banshees of Inisherin star first crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week in September, where they posed for photos at the Givenchy show. And in December, they were spotted going to dinner, just months after Barry split with girlfriend Alyson Kierans.