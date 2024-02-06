Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Cozy Up During Grammys 2024 After-Party

This isn't nonsense: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are spending time together.
The "Skin" singer and Saltburn actor continued to fuel romance rumors over the weekend after they were spotted getting cozy at a 2024 Grammys after-party.
In a photo from the star-studded celebration, hosted by W, Mark Ronson and Gucci on Feb. 4, Sabrina—wearing a sheer white two-piece set—could be seen sitting alongside Barry while cheekily covering her face with a drink. As for the Oscar nominee—who also covered the lower part of his face—he kept it casual in a blue sweater while hanging out on a couch with the "Feather" artist.
Although the couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, they've been seen hanging out together on numerous occasions in recent months. The Eras Tour opener and the Banshees of Inisherin star first crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week in September, where they posed for photos at the Givenchy show. And in December, they were spotted going to dinner, just months after Barry split with girlfriend Alyson Kierans.
The former couple, who share son Brando, 18 months, had kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight. The 31-year-old officially confirmed their breakup this year, telling GQ in an interview published Jan. 9, "She's done a great job, and she's an incredible mother" when speaking about the U.K. tabloid coverage in July.
As for Sabrina, 24, she was last rumored to be dating fellow singer Shawn Mendes after leaving Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation release party together in March. But the "Stitches" singer quickly shut down any speculation, telling RTL Boulevard that month, "We are not dating, but thank you."
While Sabrina and Barry continue to keep fans on their toes, take a look at more stars partying it up after the 2024 Grammy Awards.