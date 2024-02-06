Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Explore Life After Prison Release in New Docuseries

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is giving fans an inside look into her new chapter.
Though it has only been about a month since the 32-year-old was released from prison on Dec. 28, the public has been invested in Gypsy's story for much longer. It therefore should come as no surprise that this next period of her life is about to be the subject of a new docuseries.
Lifetime announced it has greenlit a new untitled series that will detail Gypsy's journey from a few days before her prison release and beyond.
"After a lifetime of trauma and serving her time," network executive vice president Elaine Frontain Bryant shared in a Feb. 5 press release, "we are all rooting for Gypsy to embrace all that life has to offer and become the woman she always wanted to be."
Lifetime was also responsible for the documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, featuring interviews about the events leading up to the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, which was carried out by Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.
For her involvement in her mom's death, Gypsy—who allegedly suffered years of abuse from Dee Dee as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy—was convicted of second-degree murder and ultimately served seven years in prison.
But while that documentary featured Gypsy inside prison, this new series will focus on her life on the outside—including living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time since tying the knot in a prison wedding in 2022.
The new series will be released later this year.
For her part, Gypsy has already been very active in sharing her life after prison on social media
From debuting new hairstyles, sharing selfies and introducing her and Ryan's adorable new puppy to the world, it is clear that Gypsy rose is thirty(two), flirty and thriving in this new leg of her journey—and she's grateful for those who are there with her.
"I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media," she shared in a Dec. 31 TikTok. "Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that."
And as she looks ahead towards her future, there is one fact that has made all the difference. As she put it, "I'm finally free."
But until Lifetime's new series takes an even closer look at Gypsy's new era, keep reading for more from her life after prison.