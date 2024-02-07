A Play-by-Play of What to Expect for Super Bowl 2024

Who is singing the national anthem?

This year, the honor goes to everyone's single mom who works two jobs, Reba McEntire.

This is the Country Hall of Famer's first time performing at the Super Bowl, however she keeps in line with a long line of country stars who have performed the anthem there. Just take a look at the last three singers to have done so: in 2023 Chris Stapleton had the honor, Mickey Guyton the year prior and Eric Church in 2021.

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Prepare to be fallin' in love again with Usher.

Hot off the heels of his 100-show Las Vegas Residency run, the "Yeah!" singer will take center stage during the Super Bowl stage halftime. And it promises to be one to remember.

"I've been doing this for 30 years," he told Vogue last month. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

And he plans on putting the spotlight on one genre in particular while also giving the show a personal feel.

"This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage. R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit," the 45-year-old explained. "I'm literally speaking to every woman. I want to make it feel like that."

We don't know about you...but we'll be sat during halftime.

Which ads should you look out for during commercial breaks?

The short answer? All of them: the commercials are half the fun of watching the Super Bowl. There are, however, a number of ads that promise to be especially great this year.

Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and David Scwhimmer reunited for Uber Eats, Pete Davidson will share his love for Totinos pizza rolls, Jenna Ortega hers for Doritos, and Kris Jenner will take an Oreo-inspired walk down memory lane.

But until the big day, keep reading for our roundup of some of the best Super Bowl Halftime shows of all time to tide yourself over.