A Play-by-Play of What to Expect for Super Bowl 2024

Don't fumble your viewing plans to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII. Here's everything you need to make the day a perfect snap.

Watch: Will Taylor Swift Attend the Super Bowl? Everything We Know!

Ready...Set...Hike!

Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner and it promises to be one of the most enchanting ever—and not just because of Taylor Swift. Yes, it is true: the Grammy winner is expected to be at the game to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs—a.k.a. Patrick Mahomes and team—face off against the San Francisco 49ers, including Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk.

But on top of that, Feb. 11 game—held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas—will mark the Chiefs' fourth championship game in the last five years. It is also the second time they'll play against San Francisco at the Super Bowl. In 2020, the Chiefs beat the 49ers and then, last year, were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Plus, Usher will also have you screaming, "Yeah!" with his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance while Reba McEntire kicks things off with the national anthem.

And then there are the commercials, which already boast appearances by Kris JennerPete Davidson, Tom Brady, Jennifer Aniston and more.

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of this year's big game. 

When and where can I watch the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can tune in live on CBS, Nickelodeon—which will have a kids and family-friendly telecast—and on Univision with a Spanish-language broadcast. 

The game will also air live on Paramount+ or fans can sign in with their TV provider on CBS.com or the CBS Sports app. 

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVIII?

The Kansas City Chiefs—including Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Isaiah Pacheco—will face off against the San Francisco 49ers (Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams and more) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

The two teams previously played during Super Bowl LIV in 2020, where the Chiefs emerged victorious. 

Will Taylor Swift be at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Though she won't be playing or performing, yes, it is worth keeping an eye out for Taylor Swift

Despite performing halfway across the world in Tokyo, Japan, the day before the big game, it is more than possible for Taylor to make it to Las Vegas in time. It has to do with the international date line (read our in-depth explanation here), but for a reader's digest: thanks to Japan being a full 17 hours ahead, Taylor has a large window in which she can leave and still make it back in time to support Travis.

After all, following her Grammy wins, the Kansas City player told her, "I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Who is singing the national anthem?

This year, the honor goes to everyone's single mom who works two jobs, Reba McEntire

This is the Country Hall of Famer's first time performing at the Super Bowl, however she keeps in line with a long line of country stars who have performed the anthem there. Just take a look at the last three singers to have done so: in 2023 Chris Stapleton had the honor, Mickey Guyton the year prior and Eric Church in 2021.

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Prepare to be fallin' in love again with Usher.

Hot off the heels of his 100-show Las Vegas Residency run, the "Yeah!" singer will take center stage during the Super Bowl stage halftime. And it promises to be one to remember.

"I've been doing this for 30 years," he told Vogue last month. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point." 

And he plans on putting the spotlight on one genre in particular while also giving the show a personal feel.

"This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage. R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit," the 45-year-old explained. "I'm literally speaking to every woman. I want to make it feel like that."

We don't know about you...but we'll be sat during halftime. 

Which ads should you look out for during commercial breaks? 

The short answer? All of them: the commercials are half the fun of watching the Super Bowl. There are, however, a number of ads that promise to be especially great this year.

Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and David Scwhimmer reunited for Uber Eats, Pete Davidson will share his love for Totinos pizza rolls, Jenna Ortega hers for Doritos, and Kris Jenner will take an Oreo-inspired walk down memory lane.

But until the big day, keep reading for our roundup of some of the best Super Bowl Halftime shows of all time to tide yourself over.

20. Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers brought the heat to their 2014 Super Bowl performance! Mars kick-started the show with a powerful drum solo before launching into a medley of hits, including "Locked Out of Heaven," "Runaway Baby" and "Treasure," before being joined on stage by the iconic rock and roll band for a high-octane performance of "Give It Away" that had everyone jumping.  

19. Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars (2016)

As Coldplay's Chris Martin sang to open up the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show, "Look at the stars!" The star-studded performance saw the rock band joined by both Beyoncé and Bruno Mars to perform a collection of their hits, including "Viva La Vida," "Uptown Funk" and "Formation."

18. Paul McCartney (2005)

At the 2005 Super Bowl halftime show, Paul McCartney showed that classic rock will never go out of style. The iconic singer-songwriter floated from hit after hit, performing "Drive My Car," "Get Back," "Live and Let Die," before culminating his performance with a feel-good performance of "Hey Jude" that got the whole crowd singing along. 

17. The Weeknd (2021)

It was hard not to be dazzled by the blinding lights of The Weeknd's flawless 2021 Super Bowl halftime performance. The "Starboy" singer brought down the house all by himself as he ran through an impressive list of songs including "The Hills," "Earned It," "Save Your Tears," "I Can't Feel My Face" and "I Feel It Coming" amongst others. 

16. Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash (2011)

"Boom Boom Pow!" This Super Bowl Halftime Show packed a serious punch with knockout performances from the Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, but many viewers questioned the sound quality at times.

15. Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott (2015)

We only need two words to explain why this Halftime Show went viral: Left Shark.

14. The Who (2010)

Who were the band who played back in 2010? One of the most-celebrated rock bands of all time, The Who, of course! The band performed a medley of their hits on the Super Bowl stage, including "Pinball Wizard," "Who Are You," "Won't Get Fooled Again" and "Baba O'Riley."

13. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)

His performance has been underrated because it's obviously not as flashy as some of the others, but Petty's set was filled with rock-solid hits like "American Girl," "Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'" and "Running Down a Dream." 10 years ago, he came, he delivered, he smiled. May he RIP.

12. Justin Timberlake (2018)

While there were no nipples in this one, reviews about Timberlake's solo performance back in 2018 were mixed.

11. Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band (2009)

"I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up," the singer said onstage. And who are we to deny the Boss?

10. The Rolling Stones (2006)

No matter when or where The Stones have performed, Mick Jagger and his unruly lads have brought it for more than 50 years and that was certainly the case when they started up the NFL crowd with tunes like "Rough Justice" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

9. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, 'NSYNC, Nelly and Mary J. Blige (2001)

Basically every single person in the music industry was on this Super Bowl stage. It was pandemonium. The show was during the height of boy bands, popstars and bubblegum tunes and remains one of the most iconic performances to this day. 

8. Madonna, CeeLo Green, and LMFAO (2012)

It was a spectacular spectacle, complete with a Cleopatra costume, a gospel choir and some sort of cheerleader outfit-type thingy. We felt it. You felt it. Football felt it. And nothing will truly ever be the same.

7. Sting, Shania Twain and No Doubt (2003)

In his first play (or song rather), Sting stung the audience with an update on his classic, "Message in a Bottle." Gwen Stefani came out to the crowd rocking her washboard abs, baggy pants and glittering bustier. The whole thing was a blast and the crowd loved every second.

6. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020)

The two Latin Pop stars turned up the heat for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in 2020, both delighting audiences and making others clutch their pearls with their electric performances. J Balvin and Bad Bunny joined in, while J.Lo's daughter Emmy showcased her singing chops onstage as well!

5. Diana Ross (1996)

The former Supremes singer was nothing short of supreme when she rocked the house at the Halftime Show. The queen did an amazing four costume changes in just 12 minutes. The timeless entertainer belted "You Keep Me Hanging on," "Baby Love" and "I Will Survive" before heading out on a helicopter, as one does when you're Diana Ross.

4. Beyoncé (2013)

After lip-syncing the national anthem at Obama's second inauguration the month before, Bey knew she had to bring her A game to the Super Bowl—and that's just what she did. Jay-Z's lady love made it clear as day that she was singing live at the Superdome in New Orleans, killing her vocals and wowing the crowd. Midway through she practically gave fans a heart attack when Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined her onstage for a Destiny's Child reunion. Slay, Bey, slaaaaaaaay!

3. Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady G didn't raise the roof, she sang "God Bless America" and then she literally jumped off it. Well, sort of. After that high-flying start, the superstar singer broke into "Poker Face." It was thrilling; it was over the top; it was all Gaga all the time and fans went gaga for it. There was no meat dress, no blood, no giant glowing egg—just an action-packed performance that made you think that the "Bad Romance" singer was born to be on the 50-yard line. 

2. Michael Jackson (1993)

In a masterful move that only the King of Pop could have the audacity to pull off, MJ stood on stage for a full 90 seconds (remember you only get 13 minutes max) without moving. The smooth criminal had the audience in the palm of his hand when he busted into "Jam." The master performer then broke into "Billie Jean" and "Black or White." There were fedoras, crotch grabs, leg spins (and kicks) and oh-so-much entertainment. The pop star then used the entire audience in Rose Bowl to create giant portraits of children as he closed with "Heal the World."

1. Prince (2007)

The artist formerly known as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince perfected the Super Bowl Halftime show when he performed a musical montage of "We Will Rock You," "Let's Go Crazy," "Baby I'm a Star," "Proud Mary," "All Along the Watchtower," "Best of You" and, of course, "Purple Rain"—during a downpour!

