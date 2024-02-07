A Play-by-Play of What to Expect for Super Bowl 2024

Ready...Set...Hike!
Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner and it promises to be one of the most enchanting ever—and not just because of Taylor Swift. Yes, it is true: the Grammy winner is expected to be at the game to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs—a.k.a. Patrick Mahomes and team—face off against the San Francisco 49ers, including Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk.
But on top of that, Feb. 11 game—held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas—will mark the Chiefs' fourth championship game in the last five years. It is also the second time they'll play against San Francisco at the Super Bowl. In 2020, the Chiefs beat the 49ers and then, last year, were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Plus, Usher will also have you screaming, "Yeah!" with his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance while Reba McEntire kicks things off with the national anthem.
And then there are the commercials, which already boast appearances by Kris Jenner, Pete Davidson, Tom Brady, Jennifer Aniston and more.
Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of this year's big game.
When and where can I watch the 2024 Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can tune in live on CBS, Nickelodeon—which will have a kids and family-friendly telecast—and on Univision with a Spanish-language broadcast.
The game will also air live on Paramount+ or fans can sign in with their TV provider on CBS.com or the CBS Sports app.
Who is playing in Super Bowl LVIII?
The Kansas City Chiefs—including Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Isaiah Pacheco—will face off against the San Francisco 49ers (Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams and more) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The two teams previously played during Super Bowl LIV in 2020, where the Chiefs emerged victorious.
Will Taylor Swift be at the 2024 Super Bowl?
Though she won't be playing or performing, yes, it is worth keeping an eye out for Taylor Swift.
Despite performing halfway across the world in Tokyo, Japan, the day before the big game, it is more than possible for Taylor to make it to Las Vegas in time. It has to do with the international date line (read our in-depth explanation here), but for a reader's digest: thanks to Japan being a full 17 hours ahead, Taylor has a large window in which she can leave and still make it back in time to support Travis.
After all, following her Grammy wins, the Kansas City player told her, "I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."
Who is singing the national anthem?
This year, the honor goes to everyone's single mom who works two jobs, Reba McEntire.
This is the Country Hall of Famer's first time performing at the Super Bowl, however she keeps in line with a long line of country stars who have performed the anthem there. Just take a look at the last three singers to have done so: in 2023 Chris Stapleton had the honor, Mickey Guyton the year prior and Eric Church in 2021.
Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Prepare to be fallin' in love again with Usher.
Hot off the heels of his 100-show Las Vegas Residency run, the "Yeah!" singer will take center stage during the Super Bowl stage halftime. And it promises to be one to remember.
"I've been doing this for 30 years," he told Vogue last month. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."
And he plans on putting the spotlight on one genre in particular while also giving the show a personal feel.
"This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage. R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit," the 45-year-old explained. "I'm literally speaking to every woman. I want to make it feel like that."
We don't know about you...but we'll be sat during halftime.
Which ads should you look out for during commercial breaks?
The short answer? All of them: the commercials are half the fun of watching the Super Bowl. There are, however, a number of ads that promise to be especially great this year.
Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and David Scwhimmer reunited for Uber Eats, Pete Davidson will share his love for Totinos pizza rolls, Jenna Ortega hers for Doritos, and Kris Jenner will take an Oreo-inspired walk down memory lane.
But until the big day, keep reading for our roundup of some of the best Super Bowl Halftime shows of all time to tide yourself over.