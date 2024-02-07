We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While we'd all love to invest in pricey, high end jewelry, the truth is, we don't all have the ability to drop hundreds of dollars each time we want to add a new piece to our collection. The good news? You don't have to spend a fortune to find good quality jewelry. In fact, you can find tons of stylish options on Amazon that look just as good as the real thing. Leave it to Amazon to deliver the chicest jewelry that won't break the bank. From gold-plated and sterling silver rings and necklaces to diamond encrusted earrings and bracelets, we found the best affordable jewelry on Amazon that looks high end.
Backed by thousands of 5-star ratings and glowing reviews, these pieces look and feel more expensive than they are. We're talking layered necklaces with initial pendants, classic tennis bracelets with cubic zirconia embellishments, dangly diamond earrings, and minimalist rings that can be stacked for a bold look. Whatever type of jewelry you're looking for, Amazon is sure to have it. With pieces starting at under $6, you can stock up on earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings that are guaranteed to get you lots of compliments. Keep reading for a list of the best affordable jewelry you can buy on Amazon.
17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set
If you're looking to stock up on hoops that you can wear on the daily, look no further than this set that includes six pairs of different styles and shapes. Choose from silver or gold.
Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
These chunky gold earrings are a great alternative to the popular style from luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta. They come in several different colors and sizes.
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated X Ring
This best-selling crisscross ring embellished with cubic zirconia has thousands of 5-star ratings, with one reviewer raving, "I've had mine for about 3 months and it has not tarnished. I wash my hands with it and all and it is still the same gold as when I bought it."
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet
You'll wear this classic cubic zirconia tennis bracelet everywhere. Choose 14K plated yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. It has 18,200+ glowing 5-star ratings.
M MOOHAM Dainty Gold Necklace
Layered necklaces are such a vibe. This one features two gold-plated paper clip chains, one with a pendant boasting an initial on one side and an engraved heart on the other, not to mention they have 34,200+ 5-star ratings. Wear them together or separately.
316L Surgical Stainless Steel Huggie Hoop Earrings
This set of four hoops comes with multiple sizes, making them especially perfect if you have multiple piercings. They come in gold, black, rose gold, or silver.
Wssxc 5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set
This best-selling set of cubic zirconia studs are a must-have in any collection. Boasting over 39,300 5-star ratings, this set includes five different sized studs and comes in a number of gold and silver tones.
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace
Who doesn't love Kendra Scott jewelry? This best-selling necklace features an eye-catching crystal pendant and comes in a whopping 103 color combinations. It has 11,700+ 5-star ratings.
NOKMIT 3mm 14K Gold Filled Ring
You can wear this minimalist band alone or stacked with other rings from your collection. It comes in black, gold, or silver. One reviewer raved, "I wash a lot of dishes and shower with it… never take it off and the colour has not changed. Its also still very shiny."
gelanmeng Lightweight Teardrop Hoop Earrings
These teardrop hoops are simple yet effective and look so chic. Plus, they're super lightweight. Choose from 14K plated white gold, gold, or rose gold.
MEVECCO Layered Necklace
With over 16,4900 5-star ratings, this 18K gold plated layered necklace is dainty and elegant. You can choose from 28 different pendants, including a simple disc, lock, horseshoe, and more.
Turandoss Gold Necklaces
Featuring a paper clip chain and toggle clasp, this 14k gold plated necklace is the perfect length for layering. Choose from white gold or gold.
Miabella Sterling Silver Italian Mesh Link Bracelet
This woven mesh bracelet made from sterling silver is as timeless as it is modern. It's stunning on its own or stacked and layered with other pieces you already have. Choose from three sizes.
Cuicanstar 6 Pairs Hoop Earrings
If options are what you're looking for, this best-selling set has got you covered. You get three pairs of gold hoop earrings and three silver in assorted sizes, so you'll have the perfect jewelry for every occasion.
Amazon Collection Zirconia Graduated Hoop
These small hoops, which are embellished with cubic zirconia, are a sparkly must-have that will never go out of style. Choose from platinum or gold-plated.
Mytys 2 Tone Intertwined Crossover Statement Ring
Whoever said you can't mix silver and gold never saw this gorgeous statement ring. With a chunky design, it features shiny gold and textured silver interlocking bands and is available in five colorways.
Humble Chic Diamond Long Earrings
These bold dangly earrings feature a cascade of cubic zirconia diamonds, making them the perfect pair to wear with an elegant dress for a fancy event. You can also get them in gold or rose gold.
FAMARINE Big Disc Drop Earrings
These statement-making earrings feature hammered metal pendants that add so much texture. Choose from gold, black, or silver.
FUTIMELY Long Tassel Dangle Drop Earrings
These disco-inspired tassel earrings will liven up even the simplest of outfits. They come in both silver and gold.
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
You'll be wearing these best-selling chunky hoops on the regular. With 36,100+ 5-star ratings, they come in four sizes and three colors. They're "The PERFECT everyday hoop," as one reviewer put it.
fxmimior Dainty Boho Chain Bracelets Set
The styling possibilities are endless with this set of four gold bracelets that you can wear together, separately, or paired with other pieces from your collection.
Badu Gold Bead Bracelets
You can stack these beaded bracelets to your heart's desire. They come in sets of two, three, or five and are available in silver, gold, or rose gold.
Venianus 12 Pairs Drop Dangle Earrings
This twelve-piece set of dangly, bohemian-inspired earrings provides endless options to match all of your ensembles. The set comes in gold or silver.
Amazon Essentials Bar Drop Earrings
Available in sterling silver, 18K yellow gold plated, or 14K rose gold plated, these vertical bar earrings are simple and subtle, pairing perfectly with any look.
Valloey Rover 14K Gold Plated Dainty Stackable Ring
This 14K gold plated ring features a stackable two-bar design that's elegant and modern. Plus, it's adjustable!
MEVECCO Bracelet 14K Gold Plated Dainty Chain
This 14K gold plated bracelet features three tiers of dainty chains adorned and adorned with a dangly rhinestone. It also comes in several other styles.
Memgift Big Letter Pendant Necklace
You can never go wrong with an initial necklace, and this one is a great option for those that want to go bold. You can get it in gold, silver, or rose gold, not to mention it makes a great gift.
Charisma 3-7mm Composite Pearl Earrings
Nothing is classier than a pair of pearl earrings. This set of pearl studs includes five different sizes to achieve whatever look you're after.
