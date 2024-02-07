We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While we'd all love to invest in pricey, high end jewelry, the truth is, we don't all have the ability to drop hundreds of dollars each time we want to add a new piece to our collection. The good news? You don't have to spend a fortune to find good quality jewelry. In fact, you can find tons of stylish options on Amazon that look just as good as the real thing. Leave it to Amazon to deliver the chicest jewelry that won't break the bank. From gold-plated and sterling silver rings and necklaces to diamond encrusted earrings and bracelets, we found the best affordable jewelry on Amazon that looks high end.

Backed by thousands of 5-star ratings and glowing reviews, these pieces look and feel more expensive than they are. We're talking layered necklaces with initial pendants, classic tennis bracelets with cubic zirconia embellishments, dangly diamond earrings, and minimalist rings that can be stacked for a bold look. Whatever type of jewelry you're looking for, Amazon is sure to have it. With pieces starting at under $6, you can stock up on earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings that are guaranteed to get you lots of compliments. Keep reading for a list of the best affordable jewelry you can buy on Amazon.