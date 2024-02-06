See Cole and Dylan Sprouse’s Twinning Double Date With Ari Fournier and Barbara Palvin

Watch : Dylan Sprouse Recalls Vicious Fist Fight With Twin Cole Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse's latest night out was extra suite.

In fact, the twin brothers turned the Feb. 5 Lisa Frankenstein premiere in Los Angeles into a double date with their prospective partners. Dylan brought along his wife, Barbara Palvin, while Cole, who stars in the upcoming film, brought his girlfriend of three years, Ari Fournier.

The foursome even posed for photos together on the red carpet at Hollywood Athletic Club—and it appears they may have even coordinated their outfits for the event, as they were literally twinning. Both Barbara, 30, and Ari, 25, wore long black dresses—with Ari's including a white flower and spaghetti straps, while Barbara's was a simple long-sleeved gown.

Meanwhile, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alums, 31, also donned all black. Cole paired his look with a long black peacoat, and Dylan wore a double breasted suit jacket.

Despite their matching outfits, the identical twins are currently much easier to tell apart these days—as Cole is sporting a shorter haircut than Dylan.