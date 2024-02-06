See Cole and Dylan Sprouse’s Twinning Double Date With Ari Fournier and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse's latest night out was extra suite.
In fact, the twin brothers turned the Feb. 5 Lisa Frankenstein premiere in Los Angeles into a double date with their prospective partners. Dylan brought along his wife, Barbara Palvin, while Cole, who stars in the upcoming film, brought his girlfriend of three years, Ari Fournier.
The foursome even posed for photos together on the red carpet at Hollywood Athletic Club—and it appears they may have even coordinated their outfits for the event, as they were literally twinning. Both Barbara, 30, and Ari, 25, wore long black dresses—with Ari's including a white flower and spaghetti straps, while Barbara's was a simple long-sleeved gown.
Meanwhile, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alums, 31, also donned all black. Cole paired his look with a long black peacoat, and Dylan wore a double breasted suit jacket.
Despite their matching outfits, the identical twins are currently much easier to tell apart these days—as Cole is sporting a shorter haircut than Dylan.
This double date night comes just days after Dylan shared insight into married life with Barbara.
"Mornings are really great, just because there is like a very calm and collected satisfaction of waking up next to your wife—which is a cool thing to say, by the way, like, 'my wife,' and also in a Borat voice, it's fun too," he told E! News on Feb. 1. "But when you roll over and you see your beautiful wife and she's asleep and then you see your dog and you're in your house and the things that you like, created, it's very calming and it's very nice and it makes you want to work harder."
As he noted, his relationship with the model gave him extra motivation in life.
"For so many years of my life, even though I have a twin, I was working for myself," he said. "From when I started dating [Barbara], I was like, 'Oh, I have someone to work for,' which makes me feel very happy, and that was nice. That's the best part."
For more sweet moments from Dylan and Barbara's relationship, read on.