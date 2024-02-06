Toby Keith Dead at 62: Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and More Pay Tribute

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5 following his battle with cancer. After learning of the country music singer's passing, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion and more stars honored him on social media.

Stars are lifting their red solo cups to Toby Keith

The country music singer died peacefully on Feb. 5 following a yearslong battle with stomach cancer, a statement posted to his website confirmed. He was 62 years old. 

Surrounded by family, according to the message, Keith "fought his fight with grace and courage."

After learning of his death, his fellow musicians paid tribute to one of their own.

"Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!" Carrie Underwood wrote on Instagram. "Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We're gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll added, "Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP."

Keith's passing comes more than a year and a half after he publicly shared his cancer diagnosis.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he wrote in a message posted to X in June 2022. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images

He kept his promise, too. At the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards in September, Keith received the Country Icon Award—and gave his loyal fans an update on his health.

"It's a little bit of a roller coaster," the seven-time Grammy nominee told E! at the time. "You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today."

After all, it was an honor decades in the making.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," he added. "It's pretty mind-boggling."

Now, honor his life and legacy by reading more tributes below.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI

Jason Aldean

"Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing," he wrote on Instagram. "Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Luke Combs

"Damn, RIP @tobykeith," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "I can't believe you're gone. You left one hell of a mark on country music and we all owe you one."

Christopher Polk/ACA2011/Getty Images for ACA

Kristin Chenoweth

“I loved him as a musician,” she commented on Instagram. “A great Oklahoman. A great American. What a loss.”

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Zach Bryan

“Too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “really hard thing to hear rest in peace friend we love you.”

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI

Carrie Underwood 

"Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."

Jason Davis/WireImage

Old Dominion

"Toby Keith was a true trail blazer," the band wrote on Instagram. "Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jelly Roll

"We covered 'Should've Been a Cowboy' at every show last year," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP."

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Hoda Kotb

"So sad to hear about @tobykeith passing…." she wrote on Instagram. "Playing his music this morning…and remembering RIP."

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards)

Randy Houser

"God Bless you and Family," he commented underneath the post announcing Keith's passing. "Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it.”

