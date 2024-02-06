Toby Keith Dead at 62: Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and More Pay Tribute

Stars are lifting their red solo cups to Toby Keith.
The country music singer died peacefully on Feb. 5 following a yearslong battle with stomach cancer, a statement posted to his website confirmed. He was 62 years old.
Surrounded by family, according to the message, Keith "fought his fight with grace and courage."
After learning of his death, his fellow musicians paid tribute to one of their own.
"Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!" Carrie Underwood wrote on Instagram. "Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We're gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."
Meanwhile, Jelly Roll added, "Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP."
Keith's passing comes more than a year and a half after he publicly shared his cancer diagnosis.
"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he wrote in a message posted to X in June 2022. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."
He kept his promise, too. At the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards in September, Keith received the Country Icon Award—and gave his loyal fans an update on his health.
"It's a little bit of a roller coaster," the seven-time Grammy nominee told E! at the time. "You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today."
After all, it was an honor decades in the making.
"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," he added. "It's pretty mind-boggling."
Now, honor his life and legacy by reading more tributes below.