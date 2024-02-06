Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out After Her Candid Reaction to Grammys Loss Goes Viral

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Missed 2024 Grammys Red Carpet: Find Out Why!

Kelsea Ballerini may have been the other girl in her Grammys category, but it doesn't mean she's bitter.

When the 30-year-old—whose album Rolling Up the Welcome Mat earned a nod in the Best Country Album category—lost to Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country, some viewers noted what looked like an upset expression on Kelsea's face when the camera panned to her. Now, she is setting the record straight.

"Ohhhh yall," she wrote on her Feb. 5 Instagram Story. "You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else's win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space. The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone."

She added, alongside a white heart, "A woman's win is a team win. Write about that instead?"

And the "Peter Pan" singer—who missed the ceremony's red carpet due traffic and the downpour that hit Los Angeles—is right for noting a win by a woman. In fact, the 2024 Grammys were a night dominated by female nominees and winners: Aside from Producer and Songwriter of the year, women swept in every category in the General Field.