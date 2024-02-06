Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out After Her Candid Reaction to Grammys Loss Goes Viral

Kelsea Ballerini may have been the other girl in her Grammys category, but it doesn't mean she's bitter.
When the 30-year-old—whose album Rolling Up the Welcome Mat earned a nod in the Best Country Album category—lost to Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country, some viewers noted what looked like an upset expression on Kelsea's face when the camera panned to her. Now, she is setting the record straight.
"Ohhhh yall," she wrote on her Feb. 5 Instagram Story. "You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else's win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space. The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone."
She added, alongside a white heart, "A woman's win is a team win. Write about that instead?"
And the "Peter Pan" singer—who missed the ceremony's red carpet due traffic and the downpour that hit Los Angeles—is right for noting a win by a woman. In fact, the 2024 Grammys were a night dominated by female nominees and winners: Aside from Producer and Songwriter of the year, women swept in every category in the General Field.
That also includes the evening's four major award categories—Album, Record and Song of the Year as well as Best New Artist.
Miley Cyrus won her first of two Grammys of the evening for "Flowers" in the Record of the Year Category, Billie Eilish took home Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" while Victoria Monét was crowned the year's best new artist.
But it was Taylor Swift who won for Album of the Year with Midnights, and her victory was a historic one as she became the first artist to win the category four times.
"I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life," the 34-year-old said while accepting her award. "But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot-listing a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."
She continued, "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award. All I want to do is keep doing this."
Keep reading for a roundup of the best celeb fashion to come out of the 2024 Grammy Awards.