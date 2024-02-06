Score Heart-Stopping Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Deals from Michael Kors, Coach, and Kate Spade

There’s only a little over a week left until V-Day, so act fast before it’s too late to shop these viral heart-shaped bags and more.

Listen up girlies, Valentine's/Galentine's Day is right around the corner, which obviously gives us an excuse to buy that adorable heart-shaped purse you've been eyeing up from Kate Spade, or any bag for that matter in our fave colors of pink and red. Because there's no way we're not going to dress right on-theme this year, and that means securing a red-hot bag you'll be able to wear this V-day no matter how (or with whom) you celebrate it. Well, we have major news for you besties. Will you believe us if we tell you that is actually possible to score beautiful V-Day-themed bags from your favorite luxury brands? Seriously, pick that jaw off the floor because we're not lying when we say you can find many of the viral heart-shaped purses up to 70% off right now on Kate Spade Outlet, or cherry red shoulder bags from Coach Outlet for 58% off, and even feathery statement clothes and accessories from Michael Kors for a whopping 60% off.

What are you waiting for? Once V-Day quickly comes to a close, there won't be another chance to find such sweet luxury finds at affordable prices that are basically a steal. So, make sure you step on it besties and snag all your fave V-Day-themed purses, accessories, and more so you can dress the part on the very special holiday of love. And just in case you need a little extra shopping inspo, keep scrolling for our top Valentine's Day gift deals you won't want to miss.

Michael Kors V-Day Deals

Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag

Efficient and stylish, the Jet Set tote bag is the perfect daily companion. Crafted from Saffiano leather and adorned with a polished charm, it makes a luxurious statement. The top-zip fastening also guarantees that your belongings stay securely in place.

$448
$89
Michael Kors

Feather Trim Crepe Boyfriend Blazer

Reimagining the boyfriend blazer, this single-breasted silhouette takes a classic approach with a flirty twist—trimmed with playful feathers for added textural allure. Versatile enough to be worn open over a chic mini dress, its length allows it to be worn on its own as a statement piece.

$495
$247.50
Michael Kors

Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag

If you're looking for a fabulous everyday tote, opt for the Marilyn tote bag. Branded with iconic "MK" hardware, its Saffiano leather silhouette unzips to reveal a spacious interior with dedicated pockets. We love that it has slender shoulder straps for on-the-go ease.

$228
$159
Michael Kors

Feather Trim Stretch Crepe Shift Dress

A true classic, this square-neck, feather-trimmed mini redefines timeless little black dresses. Fashioned from stretch crepe that contours to your body, it boasts a flattering shape and an understated allure that effortlessly captures attention. The added touch of glamour comes from a ring of feathers along the hem, making this LBD the perfect head-turner dress to wear on V-Day.

$495
$198
Michael Kors Outlet

Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel

The Marilyn satchel, a polished and compact handbag you can take anywhere, holds all your essentials with its back zip pocket, and two front slip pockets. The best part? You can also attach the leather strap for a stylish crossbody wear.

$298
$199
Michael Kors Outlet
Coach Outlet V-Day Deals

Aria Shoulder Bag

Made from refined pebbled leather and available in both a cherry red and matte black colorway, the Aria shoulder bag is sure to be a head turner. We love its crescent-like silhouette, effortlessly elevating any ensemble. It also boasts an interior multifunction pocket and a detachable strap, offering versatility for both shoulder and crossbody styling.

$378
$159
Coach Outlet

Coach X Tom Wesselmann Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas

Part of the Coach X Tom Wesselmann Rowan collection, this unique satchel features a playful mouth print spread across Coach's iconic signature coated canvas and smooth leather. It's also the perfect size to carry all your V-Day essentials and can be worn as a statement bag if you're looking to add something more fun to your red-hot V-day fit. 

$450
$135
Coach Outlet

Payton Hobo

Made from refined pebbled leather, this black gem of a shoulder bag will add a touch of trendiness to any V-Day fit and can still be worn year-round too. It's also available in a white colorway.

$328
$99
Coach Outlet

Amelia Convertible Backpack

If shoulder bags aren't your thing, we recommend opting for a cute mini backpack instead. This one comes in a red and black colorway, and can also be converted into a crossbody bag. 

$398
$109
Coach Outlet

Rainbow Heart Signature Crewneck

Stay snug this Valentine's Day in Coach's rainbow heart signature crewneck. It's the ultimate sweater choice for a cozy night in with the girls, effortlessly keeping you both stylish and on-theme.

$119.20
Coach Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet V-Day Deals

Love Shack Heart Crossbody

Pearls never go out of style, and that's why we're currently in love with this black Love Shack Heart crossbody featuring a glamorous pearl embellished handle. It also comes in a white colorway.

$399
$160
Kate Spade Outlet

Mwah 3D Lip Crossbody

Kiss away any doubt about which purse you should buy for Valentine's Day with this Mwah 3D Lip crossbody. It's chic, playful, and guaranteed to turn heads.

$429
$172
Kate Spade Outlet

Heart Hardware Micro Flap Crossbody

For those grab-and-go days, opt for the Micro Flap crossbody. Stylish and minimal, it holds just what you need. And can we talk about that heart hardware closure? It's literally as cute as a button.

$279
$112
Kate Spade Outlet

Love Shack 3d Heart Wristlet

This compact heart wristlet offers just the right amount of room for your cash and cards. Plus, there's space for your lipstick and a secret stash of chocolates too (can't forget those V-Day essentials). 

$229
$92
Kate Spade Outlet

Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs

Not only are these dainty heart-shaped studs on sale for $25 right now (Psst: use code YOURPICK at checkout for an extra 20% off), they're also a great subtle way to showcase your love for the holiday.

$59
$25
Kate Spade Outlet

