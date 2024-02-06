Amazon’s The Drop Honors Black Creators With Chic Size-Inclusive Collections Ranging From XXS to 5X

The Drop's latest collaborations with Black creators will elevate your wardrobe at an affordable price point.

If you're a fashionista on a budget, I will let you in on a shopping editor's secret: Amazon's brand The Drop has everything you want (and more). The collections are created and curated by influencers and designers, so you know they're always up on the latest trends. It gets even better because these affordable styles are size-inclusive with options ranging from XXS to 5X.

The Drop is proud to partner with Black creatures all year round Plus, The Drop will honor Black style and influence throughout Black History Month, showcasing limited-edition collections from Black designers, curated collections from Black influencers, and more picks from Black-owned brands.

Here are some of the fashionable finds you need in your wardrobe.

WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses

These classic, round sunglasses were included in @takkunda's curated collection. They come in 7 colorways and have 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$29
$14
Amazon

The Drop Women's Nyjah Chain Strap Tote

Get that effortless look along with essential function when you use The Drop Women's Nyjah Chain Strap Tote. This pick from @takkunda's curation comes in brown, black, and ivory.

$45
$29
Amazon

Mosanana Trendy Cateye Sunglasses

Bring a retro aesthetic to your look with these cat eye sunglasses from @takkunda's curated collection. There are 7 colorways.

$15
Amazon

The Drop Women's Blue Fog Cowl-Neck Maxi Slip Dress by @lifeoftanyamarie

Simple meets intriguing with this classic slip dress, which has lace-up detailing at the back.

Sizes range from XXS to 3X.

$36
Amazon
The Drop Womens Creme Brulee Woven Ruched Sleeve Blazer by @kass_stylz

This is not your standard blazer. The ruched detailing and the cream colorway make this a chic essential and a guaranteed compliment getter.

$55
Amazon

The Drop Women's Shanae Scrunch Bag with Drawstring Closure

No one is ever going to believe you got this bag for only $25. It exudes quiet luxury vibes, for sure. This pick from @kiraabboud's curation comes in black, ivory, brown, and green.

$39
$25
Amazon

The Drop Women's Karolina Sleeveless Ribbed Mock-Neck Sweater

A ribbed mock-neck sweater is a wardrobe staple you can rock all year long. This pick from @takkunda's curation is a great layering piece under blazers and cardigans. Plus, you can rock it on its own. Amazon has this top in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X and there are 8 colorways to choose from.

$16-$30
Amazon

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top-Handle Bag

This gorgeous bag from @takkunda's curation is available in 17 colorways ranging from bright to neutral. It's made from a high-quality material and there's room for all your essentials.

$39
Amazon

The Drop Women's Rhubarb Ruched Front Asymmetric Neck Maxi by @bhampton

All eyes will be on you when you wear this form-fitting, red dress. Sizes range from XXS to 5X.

$37
Amazon

The Drop Koko Chain Strap Flap Bag

It's giving chic. This quilted bag from @kiraabboud's curated collection looks much more expensive than it actually is. There are 5 versatile colorways to choose from.

$49
$31
Amazon

The Drop Women's Sky Captain Striped Strapless Top Striped Suiting Pleated Pant by @signedblake

This vertical stripe ensemble is the epitome of classic with a twist. The matching set kills, but you can also style the strapless top and pants with other staples you already have in your wardrobe. 

Sizes range from XXS to 5X.

$44
Top
$55
Pants

The Drop Women's Abstract Print Maxi Shirt Dress with Waist Ties by @takkunda

This abstract print dress is wearable art. Plus, it has such a comfortable fit.

$69
Amazon

The Drop Women's Kurt Double-Breasted Blazer

Bring a polished touch to any ensemble with this sophisticated blazer from @kiraabboud's curation.

There are 4 colorways to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 5X.

$52
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jessi Side-Zip Block Heel Ankle Boot

A block heel ankle boot is always a must. This is a flattering style that's also easy to walk on. These boots from @takkunda's curation come in 6 colorways.

$69
Amazon

The Drop Women's Purple Pennant Faux Leather Jacket by @coachsydcarter

Of course, you can never go wrong with a black, leather jacket. However, if you want to switch things up, this purple look is unique, yet versatile.

Sizes range from XXS to 5X.

$89
Amazon

The Drop Women's Scarlet Ibis Draped Sleeve Jumpsuit by @itsjuliettefoxx

Orange you obsessed with this jumpsuit? A one-piece outfit is always an easy decision and this one will make you stand out in any crowd.

$41
Amazon

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

This pick from@kiraabboud's curation is my go-to blazer. I have it in brown, black, pink, and green. You need one too! It's available in sizes from XS to 5X. It's perfect for the office and outside of work.The matching pants are also a must.

The blazer has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$75
Amazon
$21-$27
Pants

