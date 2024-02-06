Amazon’s The Drop Honors Black Creators With Chic Size-Inclusive Collections Ranging From XXS to 5X

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a fashionista on a budget, I will let you in on a shopping editor's secret: Amazon's brand The Drop has everything you want (and more). The collections are created and curated by influencers and designers, so you know they're always up on the latest trends. It gets even better because these affordable styles are size-inclusive with options ranging from XXS to 5X.
The Drop is proud to partner with Black creatures all year round Plus, The Drop will honor Black style and influence throughout Black History Month, showcasing limited-edition collections from Black designers, curated collections from Black influencers, and more picks from Black-owned brands.
Here are some of the fashionable finds you need in your wardrobe.
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
These classic, round sunglasses were included in @takkunda's curated collection. They come in 7 colorways and have 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Nyjah Chain Strap Tote
Get that effortless look along with essential function when you use The Drop Women's Nyjah Chain Strap Tote. This pick from @takkunda's curation comes in brown, black, and ivory.
Mosanana Trendy Cateye Sunglasses
Bring a retro aesthetic to your look with these cat eye sunglasses from @takkunda's curated collection. There are 7 colorways.
The Drop Women's Blue Fog Cowl-Neck Maxi Slip Dress by @lifeoftanyamarie
Simple meets intriguing with this classic slip dress, which has lace-up detailing at the back.
Sizes range from XXS to 3X.
The Drop Womens Creme Brulee Woven Ruched Sleeve Blazer by @kass_stylz
This is not your standard blazer. The ruched detailing and the cream colorway make this a chic essential and a guaranteed compliment getter.
The Drop Women's Karolina Sleeveless Ribbed Mock-Neck Sweater
A ribbed mock-neck sweater is a wardrobe staple you can rock all year long. This pick from @takkunda's curation is a great layering piece under blazers and cardigans. Plus, you can rock it on its own. Amazon has this top in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X and there are 8 colorways to choose from.
The Drop Women's Rhubarb Ruched Front Asymmetric Neck Maxi by @bhampton
All eyes will be on you when you wear this form-fitting, red dress. Sizes range from XXS to 5X.
The Drop Koko Chain Strap Flap Bag
It's giving chic. This quilted bag from @kiraabboud's curated collection looks much more expensive than it actually is. There are 5 versatile colorways to choose from.
The Drop Women's Sky Captain Striped Strapless Top Striped Suiting Pleated Pant by @signedblake
This vertical stripe ensemble is the epitome of classic with a twist. The matching set kills, but you can also style the strapless top and pants with other staples you already have in your wardrobe.
Sizes range from XXS to 5X.
The Drop Women's Abstract Print Maxi Shirt Dress with Waist Ties by @takkunda
This abstract print dress is wearable art. Plus, it has such a comfortable fit.
The Drop Women's Jessi Side-Zip Block Heel Ankle Boot
A block heel ankle boot is always a must. This is a flattering style that's also easy to walk on. These boots from @takkunda's curation come in 6 colorways.
The Drop Women's Purple Pennant Faux Leather Jacket by @coachsydcarter
Of course, you can never go wrong with a black, leather jacket. However, if you want to switch things up, this purple look is unique, yet versatile.
Sizes range from XXS to 5X.
The Drop Women's Scarlet Ibis Draped Sleeve Jumpsuit by @itsjuliettefoxx
Orange you obsessed with this jumpsuit? A one-piece outfit is always an easy decision and this one will make you stand out in any crowd.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
This pick from@kiraabboud's curation is my go-to blazer. I have it in brown, black, pink, and green. You need one too! It's available in sizes from XS to 5X. It's perfect for the office and outside of work.The matching pants are also a must.
The blazer has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
