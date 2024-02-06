Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Tracklist Seemingly Hints at Joe Alwyn Breakup Songs

Watch : Taylor Swift’s Rep Slams Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

It looks like Taylor Swift is saying bye bye baby to her London Boy.

After announcing her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4, Swift dropped the tracklist of every song title—including collaborations with two popular artists. Post Malone will feature on the opener "Fortnight," while Florence + the Machine will appear on "Florida!!!"

And while his name didn't appear in any of the titles, her ex Joe Alwyn seemingly inspired several tracks on Swift's 11th studio album, out April 19.

Considering she released "London Boy" in 2019 during her romance with the British actor, go ahead and take a guess at who may be the muse behind her upcoming number "So Long, London."

And fans are already bracing for the heart-wrenching lyrics, with one user writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "So long, London is going to HURT."

Her songs "Down Bad," "But Daddy I Love Him," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "loml" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" may also hint at a devastating breakup, as do some lyrics she teased in the Instagram announcement: "I love you, it's ruining my life."