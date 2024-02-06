Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Tracklist Seemingly Hints at Joe Alwyn Breakup Songs

It looks like Taylor Swift is saying bye bye baby to her London Boy.
After announcing her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4, Swift dropped the tracklist of every song title—including collaborations with two popular artists. Post Malone will feature on the opener "Fortnight," while Florence + the Machine will appear on "Florida!!!"
And while his name didn't appear in any of the titles, her ex Joe Alwyn seemingly inspired several tracks on Swift's 11th studio album, out April 19.
Considering she released "London Boy" in 2019 during her romance with the British actor, go ahead and take a guess at who may be the muse behind her upcoming number "So Long, London."
And fans are already bracing for the heart-wrenching lyrics, with one user writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "So long, London is going to HURT."
Her songs "Down Bad," "But Daddy I Love Him," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "loml" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" may also hint at a devastating breakup, as do some lyrics she teased in the Instagram announcement: "I love you, it's ruining my life."
Furthermore, since Swift said at the Grammys that she's been keeping this album a "secret" for two years, fans are speculating that the timing may align with their split, which was revealed publicly in April 2023. However, neither Swift or Alwyn have publicly spoken about the end of their relationship.
It appears that more of her poetic tracks will dive into some complicated emotions, including "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" (the latter of which prompted one X user to write, "good luck Joe Alwyn.")
As for "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys," Swifties believe it could be a follow-up to 2019's "Cruel Summer," in which she sings, "Bad, bad boy, shiny toy with a price / You know that I bought it."
And of course, there's the titular song "The Tortured Poets Department," which is seemingly inspired by Alwyn's group chat called "The Tortured Man Club." The Conversations With Friends actor revealed in 2022 he was part of the text chain with Normal People's Paul Mescal and Fleabag's Andrew Scott as a reference to their onscreen characters.
"Tortured man club group chat lighting up i fear," one fan shared on X in light of Swift's album announcement, while another user wrote, "joe alwyn are you ready for your tape."
Rounding out her tracklist are "Fresh Out the Slammer," "Guilty as Sin?" "The Alchemy," "Clara Bow" and the bonus track "The Manuscript."
Before The Tortured Poets Department drops April 19, read on for more songs allegedly inspired by Swift's romance with Alwyn: