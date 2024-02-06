Kylie Jenner's Extravagant Birthday Party for Kids Stormi and Aire Will Blow You Away

Watch : Kylie Jenner Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Stormi & Aire

Kylie Jenner isn't going to let a storm rain on her kids' parade.

Despite torrential downpour tearing through the Los Angeles area, Kylie Cosmetics mogul star threw a massive birthday party for her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, over the weekend. Keeping with Kardashian trandition, no detail was overlooked as everything down to the sweet treats were on theme.

As seen photos and videos shared by Kim Kardashian on Feb. 5, the extravagant carnival-themed bash included cotton candy shaped like a lightning bolt and a cloud as nods to Stormi and Aire's names. Kylie also brought back the giant inflatable head of Stormi from her first Astroworld-themed birthday party, though Kardashians star added a blow-up of Aire's face as well to greet guests at the front door.

In addition, the celebration featured carnivals rides, bounce houses and a human claw machine where guests were lowered into a giant pit of Squishmallows to grab their own prize.