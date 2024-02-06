Kylie Jenner's Extravagant Birthday Party for Kids Stormi and Aire Will Blow You Away

Kylie Jenner isn't going to let a storm rain on her kids' parade.
Despite torrential downpour tearing through the Los Angeles area, Kylie Cosmetics mogul star threw a massive birthday party for her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, over the weekend. Keeping with Kardashian trandition, no detail was overlooked as everything down to the sweet treats were on theme.
As seen photos and videos shared by Kim Kardashian on Feb. 5, the extravagant carnival-themed bash included cotton candy shaped like a lightning bolt and a cloud as nods to Stormi and Aire's names. Kylie also brought back the giant inflatable head of Stormi from her first Astroworld-themed birthday party, though Kardashians star added a blow-up of Aire's face as well to greet guests at the front door.
In addition, the celebration featured carnivals rides, bounce houses and a human claw machine where guests were lowered into a giant pit of Squishmallows to grab their own prize.
The party came a week after Kylie took Stormi to her first-ever Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, the mother-daughter twinned in long black gowns and slim sunglasses at Valentino's runway show, with Kylie pairing her look with a black fuzzy coat which matched with the feathered accents on Stormi's dress.
And it seems Stormi is already following her mom's footsteps as a beauty buff. As Kylie explained last year, "She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while."
"Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday," Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence in the November chat for Interview. "And I like to show her my name's on the lipstick. I'm like, 'This is mommy's lipstick. Your mom's really cool.'"
