Gabrielle Union, Olivia Culpo, Maluma and More Stars Who Had a Ball at Super Bowl 2024 Parties

Though the official Super Bowl kickoff is still days away, celebrities are kicking off the festivities in honor of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs' big game on Feb. 11.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 09, 2024 11:08 PMTags
SportsGabrielle UnionSuper BowlFootballCelebritiesOlivia CulpoMaluma
Watch: Olivia Culpo Surprises Fiancé's Mom After She Says She Can’t Afford a Super Bowl Suite

Hollywood doesn't fumble a party.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, celebrities are already getting in the zone with their winning parties. 

Musicians including Lance BassMaluma and Flavor Flav proved they're total goals when it comes to getting down at a Super Bowl bash, as they posed for photos at football pre-parties before the big game. 

But the hottest event before the weekend looked to be the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on Feb. 8 in Vegas, where Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar performed for guests including Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe and Olivia Culpo.

And you can count on Olivia to join in on more celebrations this weekend, as she supports fiancé Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the 49ers. However, her attendance at the big game in Las Vegas has already led to a few flags on the play. 

Christian's mom recently dissed the model for allegedly not splurging on a suite at Allegiant Stadium. 

photos
Best Super Bowl Performances Ever

"We looked into a suite," Lisa McCaffrey said on the Feb. 1 episode of the Your Mom podcast, "and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Life Flashed Before Her Eyes After Eras Tour Slip

2

Pink Stops Concert After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor—Again

3

Kylie Kelce Reveals if Her & Jason’s Kids Will Be at Super Bowl 2024

Olivia quickly called out the "fake news" on her Instagram Story, writing back, "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."

And if fans have it their way, there might be another famous face living the suite life in a nearby box: Taylor Swift, whose appearance would mark her 13th NFL game in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce. She's already proved that loving him is red—Kansas City Chiefs red, that is.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

And the tight end has also hinted that their relationship may be end game, as they exchanged "I love yous" on the field after his AFC Championship victory.

"You don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," Travis shared in a December episode of his New Heights podcast following the Chiefs vs. Patriots game. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

She is the best thing at this party, after all.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

As for the rest of Hollywood? Well, their parties are tasteful, if a little loud. Keep reading to see all the stars having a marvelous time getting in the spirit ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Janelle Monáe

The pals caught up during the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal in Vegas Feb. 8.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Olivia Culpo

The model touched down in Sin City ahead of her fiancé Christian McCaffrey's big game.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Cash App

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

No need to be humble when you're headlining Visa Cash App's Super Bowl pre-party.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Cash App

Terry Crews

The former NFL player suited up at the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Kristen Gaffney and Aurora Culpo

The pair were ready to cheer on the 49ers on Feb. 11, stepping out in matching bodycon looks at the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Victoria Monét and Rachelle Jean-Louis

Fresh off the Grammys, the Best New Artist winner partied it up with music manager Rachelle at the Formula One function.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Maluma

The "Según Quién" singer hit the stage at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for the SiriusXM and Pandora pre-party Feb. 8.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Flavor Flav and Maluma

The music duo showed off their bling on the red carpet at the SiriusXM and Pandora event.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Smirnoff

Lance Bass

Here we go: The *NSYNC alum stopped by Smirnoff and GLAAD's party for the LGBTQUIA+ community.

Shy McGrath/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules star turned up in Vegas at the Fred Minnick & Friends Big Game Bourbon bash at House of Blues on Feb. 7 before Super Bowl weekend.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Life Flashed Before Her Eyes After Eras Tour Slip

2

Pink Stops Concert After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor—Again

3

Kylie Kelce Reveals if Her & Jason’s Kids Will Be at Super Bowl 2024

4

Did Hannah Montana Destroy Miley Cyrus' Family? Tish Says...

5
Exclusive

Is Kyle Richards Leaving RHOBH Amid Her Separation? She Says...