Gabrielle Union, Olivia Culpo, Maluma and More Stars Who Had a Ball at Super Bowl 2024 Parties

Hollywood doesn't fumble a party.
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, celebrities are already getting in the zone with their winning parties.
Musicians including Lance Bass, Maluma and Flavor Flav proved they're total goals when it comes to getting down at a Super Bowl bash, as they posed for photos at football pre-parties before the big game.
But the hottest event before the weekend looked to be the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on Feb. 8 in Vegas, where Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar performed for guests including Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe and Olivia Culpo.
And you can count on Olivia to join in on more celebrations this weekend, as she supports fiancé Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the 49ers. However, her attendance at the big game in Las Vegas has already led to a few flags on the play.
Christian's mom recently dissed the model for allegedly not splurging on a suite at Allegiant Stadium.
"We looked into a suite," Lisa McCaffrey said on the Feb. 1 episode of the Your Mom podcast, "and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia."
Olivia quickly called out the "fake news" on her Instagram Story, writing back, "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."
And if fans have it their way, there might be another famous face living the suite life in a nearby box: Taylor Swift, whose appearance would mark her 13th NFL game in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce. She's already proved that loving him is red—Kansas City Chiefs red, that is.
And the tight end has also hinted that their relationship may be end game, as they exchanged "I love yous" on the field after his AFC Championship victory.
"You don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," Travis shared in a December episode of his New Heights podcast following the Chiefs vs. Patriots game. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."
She is the best thing at this party, after all.
As for the rest of Hollywood? Well, their parties are tasteful, if a little loud. Keep reading to see all the stars having a marvelous time getting in the spirit ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.