Gabrielle Union, Olivia Culpo, Maluma and More Stars Who Had a Ball at Super Bowl 2024 Parties

Watch : Olivia Culpo Surprises Fiancé's Mom After She Says She Can’t Afford a Super Bowl Suite

Hollywood doesn't fumble a party.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, celebrities are already getting in the zone with their winning parties.

Musicians including Lance Bass, Maluma and Flavor Flav proved they're total goals when it comes to getting down at a Super Bowl bash, as they posed for photos at football pre-parties before the big game.

But the hottest event before the weekend looked to be the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on Feb. 8 in Vegas, where Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar performed for guests including Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe and Olivia Culpo.

And you can count on Olivia to join in on more celebrations this weekend, as she supports fiancé Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the 49ers. However, her attendance at the big game in Las Vegas has already led to a few flags on the play.

Christian's mom recently dissed the model for allegedly not splurging on a suite at Allegiant Stadium.