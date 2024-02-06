Rapper Killer Mike Breaks His Silence on Arrest at 2024 Grammy Awards

Watch : Killer Mike Arrested at 2024 Grammys After Winning 3 Awards

Killer Mike is setting the record straight on his 2024 Grammys night.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, broke his silence after getting escorted out of Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs by law enforcement during the Feb. 4 event. Render was arrested and transported to the LAPD Central Division, where he was booked for misdemeanor battery following a physical altercation, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the E! News.

"Ain't nothing had happened, man," Render explained during a Feb. 5 appearance on V103's Big Tigger Morning Show. "But we winners. That's it. We hit a speed bump and then we hit back to the party."

Insisting that the incident wasn't a huge ordeal, the 48-year-old added, "I wasn't carried out of nowhere."

Officials on the scene told The Hollywood Reporter that his arrest had nothing to do with the music event. He was released hours later.