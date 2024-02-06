Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Shows Skull Surgery Scar While Sharing Health Update

Derek Hough's Hayley Erbert shared an emotional update into her recovery—including her "new scar" and—haircut two months after undergoing skull surgery for cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.

Hayley Erbert is sharing her new look.

The professional dancer posted an update on her recovery from cranial hematoma due to a burst blood vessel, revealing that she has both a "new haircut" and "new scar" at the top of her head two months after undergoing skull surgery. With her brown hair buzzed short, Hayley was joined by her husband Derek Hough as the two recounted her health journey in an emotional video.

"In the beginning of December, I had an emergency craniotomy. Then, a couple of weeks later, I had a cranioplasty," Hayley began on Instagram Feb. 5. "It's been quite the journey. There's been so much that has happened in two months."

The 29-year-old continued, "To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days—emotionally and physically sometimes—but I'm doing so much better every single day. Truly there is so much progress every day and I'm so grateful for that."

These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show

Holding back tears, Hayley said what "got me a little bit faster" through recovery was the outpouring of support she received from fans, friends and family alike. 

"It's what helped me heal," she shared. "It's what helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience." 

In fact, Hayley even joked about the "new" sac of cerebral spinal fluid on her face, which she said is "supposed to eventually go away."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

"Right now, it's still there," she said with a laugh, poking at a bulge on the side of her face. "I also got a new skull, but also a new outlook on life." 

Noting that "life is so precious," Hayley urged fans to "spend time with the ones you love, hold them close 'cause you never know what could happen."

She added, "I'm just grateful to be alive and to be here to tell my story."

And for Derek, this experience opened his eyes to a new side of Hayley.

Instagram/Derek Hough

"It's been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows," the Dancing With the Stars judge shared in the video. "But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it's been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle and it's been miraculous and it's still a journey."

Thanking their supporters during this difficult chapter, Derek added, "I'm just so thankful for everybody and this woman for being unbelievable and impressing me each day."

For more of Derek and Hayley's love story, keep reading.

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
October 2015: Hayley Joins Dancing With the Stars

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert meet back in 2014 when she performed on his and sister Julianne Hough's tour. A Dancing With the Stars producer is impressed with Hayley and she is called to interview to join the show's troupe, getting the job the following year, according to the Hutchington News. Also in 2015, she and Derek begin dating.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tony Robbins
July 2016: Derek & Hayley Step Out

The two begin going out to public events, including at the 2016 premiere of the Tony Robbins Netflix documentary I Am Not Your Guru.

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
September 2016: Creative Arts Emmys Governors Ball

The duo get glammed up for a star-studded night out.

David Livingston/Getty Images
August 2017: Red Carpet Debut

The dancers make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Television Academy's 2017 Choreography Peer Group Celebration at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
September 2017: Emmys Date

Hayley joins Derek as his date for the Creative Arts Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Choreography for his work on Dancing With the Stars.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
October 2017: Happy Halloween

The two attend the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Caruso
November 2017: Christmas Tree Lighting

Hayley joins Derek as he hosts The Americana at Brand shopping mall's Christmas tree lighting event in Glendale, Calif.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
May 2018: May the Force Be With You

The two attend the Hollywood premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
September 2018: Emmys After-Party Date

The couple steps out at HBO's post-Emmys celebration.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
October 2019: They Are the Ones Who Hug

They aren't pumping the brakes as they attend the premiere of Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
February 2020: Oscars Party Date

The two pose for pics at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Disney Holiday Singalong

Feeling festive, they dance on the special to ring in the Christmas season.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
August 2021: Respect Premiere

The two are all smiles at the premiere in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
August 2021: Emmy Winner

The partners appear at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Derek wins Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for his work on Dancing with the Stars.

Brian Feinzimer/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
March 2022: Oscars Party Dance

The two dance as they arrive at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
May 2022: Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

They look top tier on the red carpet.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards
June 2022: Engaged

Hayley flashes her engagement ring at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

David Livingston/WireImage
June 2023: Elemental Premiere

The two get cozy at the launch of the Disney-Pixar film.

Instagram / Derek Hough

August 2023: Just Married and Honeymoon

The couple honeymoon in Italy following their Aug. 26, 2023 wedding in California.

Instagram

December 2023: In Sickness and in Health

Derek was by Hayley's side as she underwent emergency skull surgery due to a burst blood vessel. "It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," he wrote on Instagram over a week later. "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle."

