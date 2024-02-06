Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Shows Skull Surgery Scar While Sharing Health Update

Watch : Derek Hough's TEARFUL Speech About Wife Hayley Erbert

Hayley Erbert is sharing her new look.

The professional dancer posted an update on her recovery from cranial hematoma due to a burst blood vessel, revealing that she has both a "new haircut" and "new scar" at the top of her head two months after undergoing skull surgery. With her brown hair buzzed short, Hayley was joined by her husband Derek Hough as the two recounted her health journey in an emotional video.

"In the beginning of December, I had an emergency craniotomy. Then, a couple of weeks later, I had a cranioplasty," Hayley began on Instagram Feb. 5. "It's been quite the journey. There's been so much that has happened in two months."

The 29-year-old continued, "To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days—emotionally and physically sometimes—but I'm doing so much better every single day. Truly there is so much progress every day and I'm so grateful for that."