Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Embraces Her Acne With Makeup-Free Selfie

Leni Klum recently shared a photo of herself going makeup-free to showcase the acne on her cheeks, nose and forehead.

Leni Klum is sharing a close-up of her natural beauty.

The model recently snapped a makeup-free selfie on Instagram Stories that showcased her acne breakouts on her cheeks, nose and forehead. The daughter of Heidi Klum's and Seal posed with her side profile to display her skin in its natural state.

And although the 19-year-old didn't offer additional insight into her Feb. 5 post, she has been open about her experience with blemishes and flare ups.

"I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look," she told People in an interview published Oct. 27. "Then I realized, 'Oh my God, this is normal.'"

As she put it, "Everyone goes through it."

Leni explained she's since learned to embrace her pimples.

"It's not bad if you have it," she continued. "It's something that anyone can get and it's not your fault and it's hormonal."

Despite having a new outlook on acne, Leni admitted that wasn't always the case.

"There were days where I just wanted to stay home and didn't want to leave the house until my acne cleared up," she said. "Then I realized I can't live like that. I can't let pimples on my face prevent me from leaving the house."

Leni Klum / Instagram

This prompted Leni to post a close-up shot of her break outs in 2021.

"A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don't and then people see that on social media and they're like, 'None of these gorgeous girls have acne,'" Leni recalled to People about her Instagram at the time. "But some do and I don't think that's a bad thing."

Of course, the influencer isn't the first to normalize blemishes and other skin issues. Keep reading to see all of the celebrities who have shared empowering makeup-free selfies.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Leni Klum / Instagram

Leni Klum

The model shared a close-up of her acne breakouts in this makeup-free selfie.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

