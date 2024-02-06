Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Embraces Her Acne With Makeup-Free Selfie

Leni Klum is sharing a close-up of her natural beauty.
The model recently snapped a makeup-free selfie on Instagram Stories that showcased her acne breakouts on her cheeks, nose and forehead. The daughter of Heidi Klum's and Seal posed with her side profile to display her skin in its natural state.
And although the 19-year-old didn't offer additional insight into her Feb. 5 post, she has been open about her experience with blemishes and flare ups.
"I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look," she told People in an interview published Oct. 27. "Then I realized, 'Oh my God, this is normal.'"
As she put it, "Everyone goes through it."
Leni explained she's since learned to embrace her pimples.
"It's not bad if you have it," she continued. "It's something that anyone can get and it's not your fault and it's hormonal."
Despite having a new outlook on acne, Leni admitted that wasn't always the case.
"There were days where I just wanted to stay home and didn't want to leave the house until my acne cleared up," she said. "Then I realized I can't live like that. I can't let pimples on my face prevent me from leaving the house."
This prompted Leni to post a close-up shot of her break outs in 2021.
"A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don't and then people see that on social media and they're like, 'None of these gorgeous girls have acne,'" Leni recalled to People about her Instagram at the time. "But some do and I don't think that's a bad thing."
