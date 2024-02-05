Heidi Klum Reveals One Benefit of 16-Year Age Gap With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Watch : Heidi Klum's "Sex Closet" Found by Daughter Leni

Heidi Klum's got a new talent for staying up late.

The supermodel just turned 50 last year, but her social life is more active than ever—especially now that her kids are more grown up.

"Now they're 19, 18, 17 and 14," Heidi said in a Feb. 5 interview with Fox News Digital. "So I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9:30 are kind of over."

And while her kids Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou are also staying up later these days, the America's Got Talent judge ultimately credits husband Tom Kaulitz—who is 16 years her junior—for her newfound lifestyle and ability to party all night.

"It also has to do with my younger husband," she said of the German rocker. "I don't know, but it's just fun. It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time."

And Heidi is proud of herself for keeping up with Tom, 34, joking that while most people feel like they need to quickly get to bed when the sun comes up, she's glad she's still awake. "For me, I'm just like, 'Oh my god, the sun is coming up,'" she shared, "and I'm excited because I managed to stay up all night. This is amazing.'"