Heidi Klum Reveals One Benefit of 16-Year Age Gap With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum, 50, shared how marriage to husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, has made her into a party animal, joking, "I managed to stay up all night."

Watch: Heidi Klum's "Sex Closet" Found by Daughter Leni

Heidi Klum's got a new talent for staying up late.

The supermodel just turned 50 last year, but her social life is more active than ever—especially now that her kids are more grown up.

"Now they're 19, 18, 17 and 14," Heidi said in a Feb. 5 interview with Fox News Digital. "So I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9:30 are kind of over."

And while her kids LeniHenryJohan and Lou are also staying up later these days, the America's Got Talent judge ultimately credits husband Tom Kaulitz—who is 16 years her junior—for her newfound lifestyle and ability to party all night.

"It also has to do with my younger husband," she said of the German rocker. "I don't know, but it's just fun. It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time."

And Heidi is proud of herself for keeping up with Tom, 34, joking that while most people feel like they need to quickly get to bed when the sun comes up, she's glad she's still awake. "For me, I'm just like, 'Oh my god, the sun is coming up,'" she shared, "and I'm excited because I managed to stay up all night. This is amazing.'"

photos
Heidi Klum's Best Looks

Heidi—who tied the knot with Tom in February 2019—has often kept her family life private, especially in regard to her children, who she shares with ex-husband Seal. However, that doesn't mean she hasn't revealed some more intimate family moments.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In fact, her daughter Leni recently spilled on the time she once found her way into Heidi's "sex closet."

"I thought it was the coolest thing ever," the 19-year-old shared through FaceTime during Heidi's appearance on Call Her Daddy's Jan. 31 episode. "I was like showing it off to my friends like, 'Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer.'"

While Leni said she "really had no idea" what she found, Heidi was less enthused. "My mom got so mad at me after," Leni added. "Like, 'You can't go in my stuff.'"

Keep reading for more mother-daughter moments from Heidi and Leni throughout the years.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

All Smiles

The two attend the Intimissimi Dinner at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany in October 2023 to celebrate their new ad campaign for the lingerie brand.

Gotham/GC Images

NYC Style

The two step out in Manhattan in May 2023.

Gotham/FilmMagic

Happy Halloween 2022

Catwoman and her mother the worm attend Heidi's 21st annual Halloween party in New York City.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for ABOUT YOU

Black & White

The two sport corresponding styles at the Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU show during Milan Fashion Week Milan in September 2022.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leather Styles

The two attend Harper's Bazaar ICONS and Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary celebration in September 2022.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Dino-Mite

The two attend the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion in Hollywood in June 2022.

Photopix/GC Images

 Buongiorno!

The mother-daughter duo is seen in Venice, Italy in August 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

All Glammed Up

The two attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy in July 2021.

