Taylor Swift Supporting Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys Proves Their Friendship Can't Be Tamed

Taylor Swift showed support for Miley Cyrus during her 2024 Grammys performance of "Flowers," and fans couldn't get enough of the touching video.

Get out the friendship bracelets. 

A heartwarming video of Taylor Swift showing her support for Miley Cyrus during her 2024 Grammys performance has been making the rounds on the internet. 

Shortly after accepting the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Flowers," Miley decided to change the lyrics to the 2023 hit while performing for the Crypto.com Arena's audience, singing: "I didn't wanna leave you (but had to) / I didn't want to fight (but we did) / Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!"

And while the amended line got a huge applause from the whole crowd, a certain "Anti-Hero" singer's reaction especially stood out. In a clip from the Feb. 4 event, Taylor raised her glass to Miley while nodding along with an enormous grin on her face. 

Fans were quick to highlight the touching moment between the two artists, who first shared the Grammys screen back in 2009, when they performed Taylor's Fearless track "Fifteen" together.

Re-sharing the cute video, one fan wrote on X, "Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus [have] a friendship that hits all the right notes."

"From the 2009 Grammys to [this] 2024 historic moment," another X user commented, "Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus continue to show us the power of friendship and support."

A third person gushed, "Taylor has Miley's back like a real sister."

Taylor and Miley both won big at the 2024 Grammys, with the former Voice judge snagging Record of the Year for "Flowers" and the "Blank Space" singer taking home Album of the Year for Midnights, becoming the first artist in history to win the big award four times. 

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life," Taylor said while accepting her Album of the Year trophy. "But I feel this happy when I finished a song or when I cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot-listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
WINNER: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

