Taylor Swift Supporting Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys Proves Their Friendship Can't Be Tamed

Get out the friendship bracelets.
A heartwarming video of Taylor Swift showing her support for Miley Cyrus during her 2024 Grammys performance has been making the rounds on the internet.
Shortly after accepting the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Flowers," Miley decided to change the lyrics to the 2023 hit while performing for the Crypto.com Arena's audience, singing: "I didn't wanna leave you (but had to) / I didn't want to fight (but we did) / Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!"
And while the amended line got a huge applause from the whole crowd, a certain "Anti-Hero" singer's reaction especially stood out. In a clip from the Feb. 4 event, Taylor raised her glass to Miley while nodding along with an enormous grin on her face.
Fans were quick to highlight the touching moment between the two artists, who first shared the Grammys screen back in 2009, when they performed Taylor's Fearless track "Fifteen" together.
Re-sharing the cute video, one fan wrote on X, "Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus [have] a friendship that hits all the right notes."
"From the 2009 Grammys to [this] 2024 historic moment," another X user commented, "Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus continue to show us the power of friendship and support."
A third person gushed, "Taylor has Miley's back like a real sister."
Taylor and Miley both won big at the 2024 Grammys, with the former Voice judge snagging Record of the Year for "Flowers" and the "Blank Space" singer taking home Album of the Year for Midnights, becoming the first artist in history to win the big award four times.
"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life," Taylor said while accepting her Album of the Year trophy. "But I feel this happy when I finished a song or when I cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot-listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."
