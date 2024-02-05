Taylor Swift Supporting Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys Proves Their Friendship Can't Be Tamed

Watch : Miley Cyrus Excludes Dad Billy Ray Cyrus From GRAMMYs Speech

Get out the friendship bracelets.

A heartwarming video of Taylor Swift showing her support for Miley Cyrus during her 2024 Grammys performance has been making the rounds on the internet.

Shortly after accepting the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Flowers," Miley decided to change the lyrics to the 2023 hit while performing for the Crypto.com Arena's audience, singing: "I didn't wanna leave you (but had to) / I didn't want to fight (but we did) / Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!"

And while the amended line got a huge applause from the whole crowd, a certain "Anti-Hero" singer's reaction especially stood out. In a clip from the Feb. 4 event, Taylor raised her glass to Miley while nodding along with an enormous grin on her face.

Fans were quick to highlight the touching moment between the two artists, who first shared the Grammys screen back in 2009, when they performed Taylor's Fearless track "Fifteen" together.