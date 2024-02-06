Jesse Palmer Breaks Down "Insane" Night Rushing Home for Baby Girl's Birth

Watch : Why Jesse Palmer BAILED on Golden Bachelor Wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding night was one of the most dramatic ever for Jesse Palmer.

And for the right reasons, too. As the host watched the Golden Bachelor couple tie the knot in a rosy ceremony, he was tied up in knots over when his wife Emely Fardo was going to give birth to their baby girl Ella Reine.

"It was coming at any moment," Jesse—who rushed straight home after the nuptials to be by the model's side—recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I literally sprinted off set right to the airport, got on a plane and was home. And it was not long after that Ella came. Thank God I made it."

During the Jan. 4 event, the 45-year-old explained to viewers his family may need to steal him for more than just a sec.

"I've never checked my phone more in my life," Jesse admitted. "There was a plane on standby. If I had to leave mid-show, I was gone. Someone else was gonna fill in. I just kept thinking, 'There's no way I can miss Ella's birth.'"