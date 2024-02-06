Jesse Palmer Breaks Down "Insane" Night Rushing Home for Baby Girl's Birth

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding night was one of the most dramatic ever for Jesse Palmer.
And for the right reasons, too. As the host watched the Golden Bachelor couple tie the knot in a rosy ceremony, he was tied up in knots over when his wife Emely Fardo was going to give birth to their baby girl Ella Reine.
"It was coming at any moment," Jesse—who rushed straight home after the nuptials to be by the model's side—recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I literally sprinted off set right to the airport, got on a plane and was home. And it was not long after that Ella came. Thank God I made it."
During the Jan. 4 event, the 45-year-old explained to viewers his family may need to steal him for more than just a sec.
"I've never checked my phone more in my life," Jesse admitted. "There was a plane on standby. If I had to leave mid-show, I was gone. Someone else was gonna fill in. I just kept thinking, 'There's no way I can miss Ella's birth.'"
And because he wasn't sure if he would even attend the wedding, he felt, understandably, underprepared for his emceeing journey.
"I had so much going on in my head," he shared. "I didn't get there until literally hours before. We did a very quick, very rough rehearsal. And we literally were flying by the seat of our pants throughout it."
The New York Giants alum is just happy he didn't fumble.
"The whole point of that night was to make it feel live and like it could go off the rails at any moment—and it almost did," he said. "That was literally like a first pass, and it actually turned out OK. That's a night I'll never forget. But that was insane."
While Jesse certainly had quite the journey, he's in paradise now that Ella Reine—whose middle name means queen in French—has arrived.
"It has been magical," Jesse, who announced her birth Jan. 10, told E!. "Every single moment with Ella and with Emely have been so precious and amazing. I don't know where the four weeks have gone."
Even the monotonous tasks—feedings, changing diapers, burping—have a rose-colored tint.
"I feel so accomplished when I do that," he explained. "Certainly as a father who doesn't have any sisters or any nieces, there's a lot of question marks. But when you're in those moments, it's the most rewarding experience. Like changing her diaper? I feel like I just threw a 25-yard touchdown pass."
Swaddling, on the other hand, has proven more difficult. But he had some practice in between breaks filming Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor.
Which one day, Ella may be watching—or, competing on?!
"I'll have to be hosting the show though, of course, to really keep dad's eye view on everything," he said, noting he also has no shame about his 2004 season of The Bachelor. "I'd love to show her my season. I don't know if by the time she's old enough to see it if VHS will still be played."
Thankfully, his current play—a partnership with Avocados From Mexico ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl—is an easy way for everyone to win.
"They make the big game day party so much better," he said. "So I'm teaming up with Avocados From Mexico to help everybody build a better bowl and build a better watch party."
