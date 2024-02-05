Why Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler Say Filming Dune 2 Felt Like First Day of School

Watch : Dune 2 Stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & Austin Butler: Full Interview!

The energy on the Dune: Part Two set was quite euphoric.

In fact, Zendaya and her costar Timothée Chalamet were giddy like children when it came time to welcome franchise newcomer Austin Butler into the fold. As the Euphoria actress exclusively told E! News, it was like a "kid's first day at school."

But that's not to say Austin felt like the new kid when he arrived on set.

"It was a dream come true," Austin explained. "These two welcomed me with open arms." (For more from the Dune: Part Two cast, tune into E! News tonight, Feb. 5 at 11 p.m.)

And Austin, who plays the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the film, quickly became fast friends with Timothée. After all, the 32-year-old shared they were "thrown into fight training" upon meeting.

"Zendaya was there filming," he continued, adding that Disney Channel alum "documented the whole thing" to commemorate the moment.

As for Timothée, he and Zendaya, 27, became even better friends when returning to work on Dune sequel. In fact, the two even got nicknames for each other.