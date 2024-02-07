Ariana Madix Reveals Surprising Change of Heart About Marriage and Kids

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix shared how her new boyfriend Daniel Wai opened her eyes to the possibility of starting a family after previously saying she would never have kids or marry.

Is Ariana Madix finally ready to raise a glass at her own wedding?

On Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the Bravo star revealed how her boyfriend of nearly a year, fitness trainer Daniel Wai, has changed her previous stance on future plans,

"He's the first person that I've met that I'm actually like, 'Oh, is that what that would be like?'" the 38-year-old admitted to costar Lala Kent in regards to possibly starting a family one day. "I just think he's opened my mind and opened my eyes to a lot of different possibilities that I could not see."

In a confessional, Madix explained why her previous nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with former cast member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, made her hesitant to get pregnant.

"In retrospect, Tom being my partner affected my feelings on having kids a lot more than I thought it did," she admitted. "I feel like with Dan, I've kinda had my eyes opened to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50/50 partner. Or if I can only give 10 percent that day, he's ready to give 90."

photos
Vanderpump Rules: Everything That's Happened Since Season 10

But before she and the NYC-based coach take their relationship to the next level, Madix needs to first move out of the Valley Village house she shares with Sandoval. And, according to her, Wai can't wait until she's no longer cohabitating with the TomTom co-owner.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

"He's like, 'I'm looking forward to you getting your own space,'" she told Kent, "because we've been paying a lot of money when he comes into town to stay somewhere."

And Kent thinks Wai is the total package, as she noted of him, "40, never been married, has no kids—that made my nipples hard just now."

While Madix moved on with Wai, Sandoval was still holding out hope for his romance with Leviss amid the fallout from their shocking affair.

As he told his friend Jason Bader during the episode, "I just miss her, I want to see her, give her a big hug."

"I'm still very much in love with Raquel," Sandoval added in a confessional. "I'm hoping that we can give our relationship a real chance."

See how Madix and Sandoval's new normals play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relieve Madix and Wai's cutest pics together.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS
Dating Debut

Ariana and Daniel make their first public appearance as a couple at a Coachella 2023 party in April 2023 where they were spotted making out after her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Coachella Cuties

The reality star cozies up to her man during Frank Ocean's Coachella concert.

Instagram
Reunited

Ariana meets up with the NYC-based fitness coach and some friends.

Instagram
The Look of Love

Ariana flashes a giant smile during a night out in the Big Apple.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Big Apple Babes

The lovebirds enjoy a date in NYC's Central Park in May 2023.

Instagram
Date Night

Ariana and Daniel get all dolled up for a night on the town in NYC.

Instagram
Fun With Friends

The duo parties with pals in the Big Apple after Ariana attended NBCU's 2023 Upfronts on May 15.

Instagram
Having a Ball

Following Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion, Ariana proved she and Daniel are still going strong by jetting off to NYC for the The Governors Ball Music Festival in June 2023.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

The lovebirds had a blast and shared videos while watching performances by Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Sofi Tukker and more.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Fourth of July With Friends

Ariana and Daniel celebrated Independence Day 2023 partying with pal at Santa Monica hot-spot Elephante.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Rainy Day Rendezvous

Ariana and Daniel reunited in Chicago in August where they posed together in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. "beans beans the musical fruit," the Bravo star cheekily captioned the sweet Instagram pic.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

All That Jazz

Daniel supports Ariana as she makes her broadway debut as Roxy Hart in the hit musical Chicago on Broadway at The Ambassador Theatre on Jan. 29, 2024.

