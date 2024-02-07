Ariana Madix Reveals Surprising Change of Heart About Marriage and Kids

Watch : Ariana Madix Sues Tom Sandoval

Is Ariana Madix finally ready to raise a glass at her own wedding?

On Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the Bravo star revealed how her boyfriend of nearly a year, fitness trainer Daniel Wai, has changed her previous stance on future plans,

"He's the first person that I've met that I'm actually like, 'Oh, is that what that would be like?'" the 38-year-old admitted to costar Lala Kent in regards to possibly starting a family one day. "I just think he's opened my mind and opened my eyes to a lot of different possibilities that I could not see."

In a confessional, Madix explained why her previous nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with former cast member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, made her hesitant to get pregnant.

"In retrospect, Tom being my partner affected my feelings on having kids a lot more than I thought it did," she admitted. "I feel like with Dan, I've kinda had my eyes opened to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50/50 partner. Or if I can only give 10 percent that day, he's ready to give 90."