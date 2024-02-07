Ariana Madix Reveals Surprising Change of Heart About Marriage and Kids

Is Ariana Madix finally ready to raise a glass at her own wedding?
On Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the Bravo star revealed how her boyfriend of nearly a year, fitness trainer Daniel Wai, has changed her previous stance on future plans,
"He's the first person that I've met that I'm actually like, 'Oh, is that what that would be like?'" the 38-year-old admitted to costar Lala Kent in regards to possibly starting a family one day. "I just think he's opened my mind and opened my eyes to a lot of different possibilities that I could not see."
In a confessional, Madix explained why her previous nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with former cast member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, made her hesitant to get pregnant.
"In retrospect, Tom being my partner affected my feelings on having kids a lot more than I thought it did," she admitted. "I feel like with Dan, I've kinda had my eyes opened to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50/50 partner. Or if I can only give 10 percent that day, he's ready to give 90."
But before she and the NYC-based coach take their relationship to the next level, Madix needs to first move out of the Valley Village house she shares with Sandoval. And, according to her, Wai can't wait until she's no longer cohabitating with the TomTom co-owner.
"He's like, 'I'm looking forward to you getting your own space,'" she told Kent, "because we've been paying a lot of money when he comes into town to stay somewhere."
And Kent thinks Wai is the total package, as she noted of him, "40, never been married, has no kids—that made my nipples hard just now."
While Madix moved on with Wai, Sandoval was still holding out hope for his romance with Leviss amid the fallout from their shocking affair.
As he told his friend Jason Bader during the episode, "I just miss her, I want to see her, give her a big hug."
"I'm still very much in love with Raquel," Sandoval added in a confessional. "I'm hoping that we can give our relationship a real chance."
See how Madix and Sandoval's new normals play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relieve Madix and Wai's cutest pics together.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)