1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Fires Back at “Irritating” Comments Over Her Excess Skin

Tammy Slaton has had enough.
The 1,000 Lb Sisters star fired back at a social media user who commented on her ongoing weight-loss journey by asking under one of her videos if her "chin flap will go away."
"My ‘chin flap' is not a chin flap," Tammy clarified in a Feb. 5 TikTok video. "It's literally excess skin, and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery."
But that's not to say Tammy—who revealed in December that she'd lost 440 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery in mid-2022—has any definite plans to undergo that process yet.
"And I cannot answer, before anybody asks," the 37-year-old continued, "when I'm getting skin removal because I don't know."
Tammy went on to air her frustrations over other criticisms she's received on the internet as of late—ranging from her appearance to her interactions with pals.
"Can't I live my life without y'all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing?" she asked. "I can't duet a friend without y'all thinking I'm trying to bang them. I can't be happy and smile without y'all judging me because my teeth are missing."
Ultimately, the TLC star, whose husband Caleb Willingham passed away in June, just wanted to remind followers that people on the internet have feelings, too.
"I wish people would just understand that the least little bit of hate can send somebody over the edge and want to kill themselves," Tammy concluded. "I used to be very suicidal before I went to rehab and lost all this weight."
Driving her point home one final time, she added, "I just want people to realize that hating is not okay."
