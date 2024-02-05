1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Fires Back at “Irritating” Comments Over Her Excess Skin

1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton clapped back at a fan who asked when her excess skin would “go away” in a video shared to social media.

Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Fires Back at Haters

Tammy Slaton has had enough. 

The 1,000 Lb Sisters star fired back at a social media user who commented on her ongoing weight-loss journey by asking under one of her videos if her "chin flap will go away."

"My ‘chin flap' is not a chin flap," Tammy clarified in a Feb. 5 TikTok video. "It's literally excess skin, and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery."

But that's not to say Tammy—who revealed in December that she'd lost 440 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery in mid-2022—has any definite plans to undergo that process yet.  

"And I cannot answer, before anybody asks," the 37-year-old continued, "when I'm getting skin removal because I don't know."

Tammy went on to air her frustrations over other criticisms she's received on the internet as of late—ranging from her appearance to her interactions with pals.

"Can't I live my life without y'all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing?" she asked. "I can't duet a friend without y'all thinking I'm trying to bang them. I can't be happy and smile without y'all judging me because my teeth are missing."

Celebrity Weight Loss

Ultimately, the TLC star, whose husband Caleb Willingham passed away in June, just wanted to remind followers that people on the internet have feelings, too.

"I wish people would just understand that the least little bit of hate can send somebody over the edge and want to kill themselves," Tammy concluded. "I used to be very suicidal before I went to rehab and lost all this weight."

Driving her point home one final time, she added, "I just want people to realize that hating is not okay."

Keep reading for a full rundown of Tammy's incredible weight-loss journey. 

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1000-lb Sisters. She underwent bariatric surgery in mid-2022 and since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media. As of December 2023, she has lost 440 pounds and weighs about 285.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

TikTok / Tammy Slaton

Tie-Dyed Style

Tammy posted this video on TikTok in January 2024.

