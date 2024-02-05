1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Fires Back at “Irritating” Comments Over Her Excess Skin

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Fires Back at Haters

Tammy Slaton has had enough.

The 1,000 Lb Sisters star fired back at a social media user who commented on her ongoing weight-loss journey by asking under one of her videos if her "chin flap will go away."

"My ‘chin flap' is not a chin flap," Tammy clarified in a Feb. 5 TikTok video. "It's literally excess skin, and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery."

But that's not to say Tammy—who revealed in December that she'd lost 440 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery in mid-2022—has any definite plans to undergo that process yet.

"And I cannot answer, before anybody asks," the 37-year-old continued, "when I'm getting skin removal because I don't know."

Tammy went on to air her frustrations over other criticisms she's received on the internet as of late—ranging from her appearance to her interactions with pals.

"Can't I live my life without y'all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing?" she asked. "I can't duet a friend without y'all thinking I'm trying to bang them. I can't be happy and smile without y'all judging me because my teeth are missing."