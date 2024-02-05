15 Must-Have Black-Owned Skincare and Beauty Brands That Are Breaking Barriers

Forget one-size-fits-all beauty! In a world where beauty standards are ever-evolving, Black-owned beauty brands are leading the charge with innovative products tailored to diverse skin tones and hair textures. With top picks from Mented Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, Beauty Bakerie, Briogeo Hair Care, and more, they're not just brands—they're beauty must-haves!

Black-owned brands are shaking things up with products just as diverse and as exciting as the people they celebrate. But why should you, the makeup maestro with a gorgeous curl pattern or the skincare guru seeking a flawless foundation match, join the party?

First off, these brands go beyond "melanin magic." They offer foundations that won't leave you looking like an orange creamsicle, and they cater to anyone seeking a truly flawless shade match. We've rounded up some great Black-owned beauty brand options, including Fenty Beauty, for you to shop below. Fenty Beauty's iconic 40-shade range is a real game-changer for all complexions.

Ready for the mane event? From Briogeo's nourishing masks to Rizo Curls' curl-defining stylers, Black-owned brands are textured hair whisperers. Embrace your unique coils and slay any frizz with products designed to celebrate and enhance your hair.

But it's not just about catering to specific needs. Black-owned brands are synonymous with innovation. Ditch the neutral palettes! Brands such as Beauty Bakerie offer playful, pigmented makeup that'll help unleash your inner unicorn, with packaging that's almost good enough to eat (but please resist the urge!).

So, step away from your usual product rotation and dive into the vibrant world of Black-owned skincare and beauty brands. Supporting these brands helps to celebrate beauty in all its forms, recognize the talent of marginalized voices, and says yes to products that work for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, or hair texture.

Shop our roundup of innovative products, inclusive shade ranges, and a whole lot of fun below. Ready to take the plunge? Here are some must-haves: