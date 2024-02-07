Prince William Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William publicly addressed King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for the first time on Feb. 7, sharing that the support his family has received in recent days "means a great deal to us."

Watch: King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer

Prince William is moved by the outpouring of support for King Charles III.

Following news that the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, the Prince of Wales showed his appreciation for the well wishes his family recently received as his father and his wife Kate Middleton deal with their respective health struggles.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," William shared during the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Dec. 7. "It means a great deal to us all."

He jokingly added, "It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus, so I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!"

The charity function was one of William's first public engagement since taking a brief break from royal duties to care for his and Kate's kids—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5—amid the Princess of Wales' recovery. 

photos
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

Buckingham Palace first shared the news of Charles' cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, explaining that during the 75-year-old's "recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments," they said, "during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

 

Meanwhile, Charles' daughter-in-law Kate has paused royal duties after undergoing abdominal surgery. While the exact details of the surgery have not been publicly shared, a Palace source confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 17 that it was noncancerous.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," a Jan. 29 statement from Kensington Palace read. "She is making good progress. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

