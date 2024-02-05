American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Marries Cam Arnold

Watch : Lauren Alaina Is "Nervous" for Her CMA Nomination

Lauren Alaina found her cowboy.

The American Idol alum shared that she and Cam Arnold married in what she called a "big loud" celebration that took place in downtown Nashville on Feb. 4.

The 450-person shindig was definitely large and included stars like Jason Aldean and wife Brittany, HARDY and wife Caleigh Ryan.

"I think it's just a reflection of how fortunate we are," the 29-year-old told People, "we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people."

But the size of their nuptials didn't stop Lauren and Cam from enjoying intimate moments with their families.

"Our siblings all stood up there with us as we got married," she explained. "Cameron's dad was his best man, which was super sweet. It was a very emotional, very heartfelt ceremony."

The "Road Less Traveled" singer wore a ​​custom Anne Barge gown with a hand-beaded floral-embossed skirt, v-notched bodice and lace sleeves, while Cam opted for an emerald green tuxedo. The couple shared their vows alongside their nieces, nephews and two dogs.