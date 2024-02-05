American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Marries Cam Arnold

Lauren Alaina found her cowboy.
The American Idol alum shared that she and Cam Arnold married in what she called a "big loud" celebration that took place in downtown Nashville on Feb. 4.
The 450-person shindig was definitely large and included stars like Jason Aldean and wife Brittany, HARDY and wife Caleigh Ryan.
"I think it's just a reflection of how fortunate we are," the 29-year-old told People, "we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people."
But the size of their nuptials didn't stop Lauren and Cam from enjoying intimate moments with their families.
"Our siblings all stood up there with us as we got married," she explained. "Cameron's dad was his best man, which was super sweet. It was a very emotional, very heartfelt ceremony."
The "Road Less Traveled" singer wore a custom Anne Barge gown with a hand-beaded floral-embossed skirt, v-notched bodice and lace sleeves, while Cam opted for an emerald green tuxedo. The couple shared their vows alongside their nieces, nephews and two dogs.
And after the wedding, Lauren couldn't help but gush over her new husband.
"I'm excited to have someone to celebrate everything with," she reflected. "To have a definite first call, always. And just a partnership that is so much stronger than any other partnership you have.
And Cam echoed her sentiments, noting, "I'm excited to watch Lauren's career flourish, to be her No. 1 fan, and even if everything goes to hell in a handbasket, I still will be."
Lauren and Cam began dating in 2020, not long after they met at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa festival in Mexico, but they didn't hard launch their romance until the day after their November 2022 engagement.
"Everybody, this is my fiancé," she said on stage after her performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. "Make some noise for my future husband everybody!"
Since then, she's kept fans apprised of their relationship, sharing their engagement photos along with videos of wedding preparations, like choosing her dress with her mom.
And just one day before their nuptials, she posted a sweet video montage of her and Cam, writing, "Counting down to forever with you."