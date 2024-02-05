Untangling the Rift Dividing Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Their Family

No question, Miley Cyrus had a banger of a time at the 2024 Grammys.
After racking up eight nominations over the course of her career, she finally won two—Best Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year—for her mega-hit "Flowers." The Feb. 4 ceremony also doubled as a date night for Miley and boyfriend Maxx Morando and a family outing with mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus.
But we can't help but ask, why did Miley thank her mother and sibling during her Record of the Year acceptance and then so pointedly add, "I don't think I forgot anyone—but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"?
Miley comes from a big family and has a slew of friends and artistic collaborators she could've spent five minutes thanking, so you can't expect a girl to namecheck everyone when she's only got 45 seconds to communicate a lifetime of appreciation.
Which is probably why she followed up the morning of Feb. 5 with a lengthy Instagram post once again thanking Tish and Brandi, as well as her godmother Dolly Parton, Grammy presenter Mariah Carey for "being so iconic," her fans and many more.
"My lover, my momos, my friends, my collaborators , @kidharpoon @tylersamj @pollackmusic @aldaelong , every single person who made this song and album possible!" she wrote. "My team (a little extra love to the glam team) , Bill Sobel who is my hero and doesn't have Instagram so will probably never see this, Crush Music , Olivia + FANMADE, Ron Perry and all of Columbia records."
For the record, Miley also noted in a subsequent post, "PS I was only kidding…. I had on matching custom @gucci panties."
But notably missing from both of her speeches and all posts from the day after was any mention of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who did help his daughter get her start back in the day when they starred on Hannah Montana together. More recently, he swapped vows with Australian singer Firerose and Miley did not attend their October nuptials.
E! News reached out to a rep for Billy Ray to see if he had any comment on Miley's big night and has not yet heard back.
While Miley isn't exactly a shrinking violet and her candor about some things is legendary, she's stayed pretty mum about any issues with her immediate family—and some have sprouted since she made an appearance with both of her then-still-together parents at the Grammys five years ago.
Here's a guide to the once extremely tight-knit Cyrus family and why some members aren't as close as they used to be: