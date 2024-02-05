Untangling the Rift Dividing Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Their Family

Watch : Miley Cyrus Excludes Dad Billy Ray Cyrus From GRAMMYs Speech

No question, Miley Cyrus had a banger of a time at the 2024 Grammys.

After racking up eight nominations over the course of her career, she finally won two—Best Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year—for her mega-hit "Flowers." The Feb. 4 ceremony also doubled as a date night for Miley and boyfriend Maxx Morando and a family outing with mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus.

But we can't help but ask, why did Miley thank her mother and sibling during her Record of the Year acceptance and then so pointedly add, "I don't think I forgot anyone—but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"?

Miley comes from a big family and has a slew of friends and artistic collaborators she could've spent five minutes thanking, so you can't expect a girl to namecheck everyone when she's only got 45 seconds to communicate a lifetime of appreciation.