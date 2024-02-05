DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Expecting Baby 7 Months After Welcoming Son Rio

Seven months after Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son Rio, the pros shared another baby is on the way.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 05, 2024 7:25 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsMaksim ChmerkovskiyCelebritiesPeta Murgatroyd
Watch: DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby No. 2

Now entering the ballroom: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's growing family.

Seven months after welcoming son Rio, the Dancing With the Stars pros—who are also parents to son Shai, 7—announced another little one is on the way.

"We Are Having A Baby," Peta wrote on Instagram Feb. 5. "Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!" 

In a video of the moment she told Maks, the two-time mirrorball champion is on FaceTime with her husband, telling him how she's been feeling nauseous. Cue her eating her pregnancy craving pickles, saying they need a bigger house and preparing two baby bottles instead of just one for Rio.

But when he still didn't catch on, she showed him her positive pregnancy test.

photos
Dancing With the Stars: Live 2023 Tour

"Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious," Peta wrote. "It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him and when he wasn't catching on we all couldn't stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the 'I'm so sick story' the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

2

Jacob Elordi Under Investigation After Alleged Incident With Reporter

3

How Calvin Harris Reacted to Seeing Ex Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

Now, the two—who've previously spoken about their fertility journey—are waltzing into their next chapter.

"After everything we've been through with miscarriages and IVF we're beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us," Peta continued. "We're just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news."

Also dancing with excitement? Their DWTS family. "Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Sasha Farber commented. "Best news !!!!!!!!! Congratulations." Added season 29 champ Kaitlyn Bristowe, "Omg PRECIOUS congratulations!!!"

And their love story gets 10s across the board. Peta, 37, and Maks, 44, met in 2009 when they were in the Broadway production of Burn the Floor, and they struck up a romance in 2012 when they were both doing Dancing With the Stars. After breaking up and getting back together, they wed in 2017 and it's been a whirlwind ever since.

"Life is full. Life is beautiful. Life is chaotic," Peta wrote in an October Instagram post. "These are the moments I wished for. Thank you for these babies, thank you for this life XO."

And they aren't the only Dancing With the Stars pros to find love through the show. To see more couples (and pairs that at one time sparked romance rumors), keep reading.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino

The former Bachelorette and the Jersey Shore starstoked dating rumors during their time competing against one another on season 31, thanks to their flirtations on social media and coy responses when asked about their possible romance.

"You get to know the other celebrities on Dancing with the Stars," Gabby told E! News last December. "So, we formed a friendship right away and I feel like our senses of humor are really similar. I was so tunnel vision during the competition. I was like, 'I'm here to win' and I didn't have room for anything else. So, we live in different states, but we are having fun. We'll see."

Showmance or Real Deal: Forget GTL, this one was DOA. The pair never ended up officially dating and Gabby debuted her romance with comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman in August. 

Instagram
Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant

Months after placing fifth in the 31st season of the dance show, the couple confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day 2023. "My Valentine," the CODA actor captioned a selfie with the choreographer. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Britt and Daniel then announced their engagement in December 2023.

Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal.

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Alek Skarlatos & Emma Slater

While she was partnered with Hayes Grier, the two hit it off during season 21's Switch Up week, with Alek calling her "so hot." After her elimination, Emma spilled that she and Alek had yet to go on a date, saying, "We'll see."

Showmance or Real Deal: Given Alek's tendency to blush and avoid answering questions about his feelings for Emma, telling E! News "no comment!" we think this crush was very real. But Emma danced away off the market following Skarlatos' 2015 run, so if it was real, it wasn't that real. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Emma Slater & Sasha Farber

Which bring us to these two. After dating a little on and off since 2011, the pros got engaged live on the show in October 2016, and were married in March 2018. However, in Aug. 2022, E! News confirmed that after four years of marriage, Slater and Farber were going their separate ways.

Showmance or Real Deal? Despite the outcome, they were still the real deal and have remained close friends and cordial co-stars after their split. 

"It's not a nightmare at all," Emma exclusively told E! News in October. "We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. We support each other, very, very truly."

 

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson

Val and Jenna were dating in 2015, before she was promoted to pro dancer. They got engaged in June of 2018 before making it official and walking down the aisle in April of 2019. In July 2022, they announced they were expecting their first baby together. The two welcomed son Rome Valentin in January 2023.

"Life is awesome," Val told E! News in May. Becoming a dad "definitely elevated my joy for life, my joy for my family, and every day I learn something new being a father."

Showmance or Real Deal? Real deal, y'all!

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe

In December 2020, E! News learned the Selling Sunset star was dating the Dancing With the Stars pro after they had competed separately on season 29.

However, after two months of dating, E! News exclusively confirmed they had called it quits. At the time, a source close to the realtor said, "They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn't a messy breakup, just wasn't the right fit or right timing." 

Chrishell has since found love with partner G Flip.

Showmance or Real Deal: We're calling Chrishell and Keo's romance the real deal.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev

Platonic throughout their seventh-place-finishing 2017 run, the friends found their way back to each other after the WWE hall of famer's split from John Cena. Since their late 2018 coupling, their dance cards have been filled. And with the Total Bellas star learning she was expecting mere weeks after their Paris engagement, the series may have found its first cast member for season 68 in son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev!

Showmance or Real Deal? As real as a rack attack. 

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Model Alexis and relatively new pro Alan flirted up a storm throughout season 27, and Ren had admitted on the show that she had a crush on him. At the time, a source even told E! News that they "really enjoy each other's company" and were "seeing where things go."

Showmance or Real Deal? All for the cameras, unfortunately. Multiple outlets reported their split in December 2018, blaming it on long-distance and demanding schedules. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Great Wolf Lodge Entertainment

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The professional dancers got engaged on Dec. 5, 2015 after dating since 2012. Maks proposed onstage at the SWAY: A Dance Trilogy event in Miami. Six months after welcoming their son Shai, the lovebirds exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony in July 2017. They then welcomed baby Rio in June 2023. 

Showmance or Real Deal: A match made in DWTS heaven! 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson

Soon after the Shark Tank star announced he was separating from his wife of 14 years Diane Plese, sources confirmed to E! News that he and Kym Johnson, his pro partner from season 20, were dating and "really happy together."

While Robert and Kym at first played coy about the nature of their relationship, that quickly stopped. They were engaged in February 2016, married by June 2016, and welcomed twins in April 2018

Showmance or Real Deal: Very very very real.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com
Mario Lopez & Karina Smirnoff

Partnered in season three, Karina and Mario quickly struck up a romance, which went on for two years, before they called it off for good in 2008. "The relationship wasn't heading in the right direction," Smirnoff's rep said in a statement, after rumors of infidelity on Lopez's part.

Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal.

Getty Images/Bruce Glikas / Contributor

Karina Smirnoff & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The professional dancers got engaged in 2009 following just six months of dating, shortly after her split from Mario Lopez. Sadly, they called it off later that same year. But the duo remained friendly, even going on vacations together.

Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov

Married since 2014, the pros announced the arrival of their daughter Nikita in May 2023.

Daniella shared the happy news by posting a photo and video of Pasha with Nikita to Instagram Stories. She wrote "daddy's girl" alongside the clip and "My Gemini's" beside the picture.

Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal, baby!

AP Photo/Matt Sayles
Sabrina Bryan & Mark Ballas

The partners struck up a romance in season five, but broke up a few months after their shocking exit. Still, Sabrina and Mark remained friendly, with The Cheetah Girls star even returning to the ballroom to cheer for him the following season.

Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Shannon Elizabeth & Derek Hough

After showing off their insane chemistry during the sixth season, the duo dated for nearly a year before announcing their 2009 breakup in the most cordial way ever: matching tweets! "Hi everyone, we wanted you all to know directly from us, that Shannon & I have decided to end our relationship as boyfriend & girlfriend...," Derek tweeted that August. Finished Shannon, "However, we love and care about each other very much and will remain friends and in each others lives."

Derek is now married to his dance partner Hayley Erbert.

Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Meryl Davis & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Though they dodged questions about their reported romance during season 18, a source told E! News that the eventual champs were just friends.

Showmance or Real Deal: This time, 'twas a showmance.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Chad Ochocinco & Cheryl Burke

While they never technically dated, it didn't stop him from trying to woo his professional partner during season 10, even buying her gifts like a diamond necklace and a diamond ring, which she eventually gave back. "We had a fling," Cheryl later told Wendy Williams. "A little flirty fling. Like, a little flirt, flirt. That's it."

Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance!

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine
James Maslow & Peta Murgatroyd

Funnily enough, the duo had gone out on several dates before he even signed up for the show. And while they denied any romance rumors during season 18, that didn't stop them from playing up their chemistry during performances.

Showmance or Real Deal: Total showmance.

Frederick Breedon/WireImage.com
Erin Andrews & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

One of DWTS' most playful pairings, rumors continued about their relationship for all of season 10, and they weren't doing anything to stop them! Seriously, they staged an almost-kiss on a bed for one of their finale performances. Their banter continued eight cycles later when Erin signed on as the show's co-host.

Erin is now married to Jarret Stoll.

Showmance or Real Deal: We're calling those Erin and Maks rumors a showmance.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLSEN
Brant Daugherty & Peta Murgatroyd

While rumors ran rampant that the duo struck up a romance during season 17, the Pretty Little Liars star always denied that he was dating Peta.

Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

2

Jacob Elordi Under Investigation After Alleged Incident With Reporter

3

How Calvin Harris Reacted to Seeing Ex Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

4

Céline Dion's Son René-Charles Is All Grown Up During Grammys Outing

5
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Finally Understands Why Christina Hall Left