DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Expecting Baby 7 Months After Welcoming Son Rio

Watch : DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby No. 2

Now entering the ballroom: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's growing family.

Seven months after welcoming son Rio, the Dancing With the Stars pros—who are also parents to son Shai, 7—announced another little one is on the way.

"We Are Having A Baby," Peta wrote on Instagram Feb. 5. "Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"

In a video of the moment she told Maks, the two-time mirrorball champion is on FaceTime with her husband, telling him how she's been feeling nauseous. Cue her eating her pregnancy craving pickles, saying they need a bigger house and preparing two baby bottles instead of just one for Rio.

But when he still didn't catch on, she showed him her positive pregnancy test.