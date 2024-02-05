DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Expecting Baby 7 Months After Welcoming Son Rio

Now entering the ballroom: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's growing family.
Seven months after welcoming son Rio, the Dancing With the Stars pros—who are also parents to son Shai, 7—announced another little one is on the way.
"We Are Having A Baby," Peta wrote on Instagram Feb. 5. "Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"
In a video of the moment she told Maks, the two-time mirrorball champion is on FaceTime with her husband, telling him how she's been feeling nauseous. Cue her eating her pregnancy craving pickles, saying they need a bigger house and preparing two baby bottles instead of just one for Rio.
But when he still didn't catch on, she showed him her positive pregnancy test.
"Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious," Peta wrote. "It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him and when he wasn't catching on we all couldn't stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the 'I'm so sick story' the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks."
Now, the two—who've previously spoken about their fertility journey—are waltzing into their next chapter.
"After everything we've been through with miscarriages and IVF we're beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us," Peta continued. "We're just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news."
Also dancing with excitement? Their DWTS family. "Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Sasha Farber commented. "Best news !!!!!!!!! Congratulations." Added season 29 champ Kaitlyn Bristowe, "Omg PRECIOUS congratulations!!!"
And their love story gets 10s across the board. Peta, 37, and Maks, 44, met in 2009 when they were in the Broadway production of Burn the Floor, and they struck up a romance in 2012 when they were both doing Dancing With the Stars. After breaking up and getting back together, they wed in 2017 and it's been a whirlwind ever since.
"Life is full. Life is beautiful. Life is chaotic," Peta wrote in an October Instagram post. "These are the moments I wished for. Thank you for these babies, thank you for this life XO."
