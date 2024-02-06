Unbeatable Beauty Deals Up to 82% Off: Urban Decay, NuFACE, Laura Mercier & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
According to Punxsutawney Phil, we're due for an early spring this year — but right now, amid all the raging storms, heavy winds & cloudy skies, it sure doesn't feel like we're anywhere close to clear, warm skies & outdoor picnics in our fave sundresses & hair bows. If the dreary weather has you feeling down, we're here to turn that frown upside down by way of some well-deserved retail therapy.
Of course, as fun as shopping can be, the steep prices can take away from the magical experience of adding something to your online cart. We've taken all of that into consideration to present you with our finished proposal: jaw-dropping beauty deals from top brands like Laura Mercier, Too Faced Cosmetics & more. From magic buzzwords like "BOGO" & "sitewide sale" to mind-blowing savings over 55% off on trendy LED light therapy masks, gold wand face massagers & more, this is one sale roundup you don't want to miss. In fact, a number of these brands are having big savings on multiple items on their site, so make sure to read closely so you can get all the important deets and access all the best deals!
It may still be gloomy outside, but these beauty sales will have you walking on sunshine.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Original Duo
What's better than First Aid Beauty's cult-fave Ultra Repair Cream? Two Ultra Repair Creams at the price of one! The award-winning moisturizer provides instant and long-term relief for dry, distressed skin, and it's even been accepted by the National Eczema Association for its ultra-hydrating & soothing properties. But wait, that's not all — if you prefer a scented version, make sure to check out the sale page for all the BOGO Ultra Repair Cream offers available, featuring scents like Vanilla, Fresh Pear, Grapefruit, White Tea & more!
Too Faced Better Than Sex Original & Waterproof 4-Piece Set
If 2024 is the year of luscious lashes for you, then make sure to stock up on the bestselling Better Than Sex mascaras from Too Faced Cosmetics while they're on sale for 61% off. This four-piece kit includes three original formulas and one waterproof formula, with each tube featuring an hour-glass shaped brush that separates, coats, and curls each lash to perfection.
Smashbox Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-Look Makeup Set
Achieve a red carpet-ready glam look without spending a fortune in the process with this must-have Smashbox makeup set that's currently 76% off. The full-look set features four of the brand's fan-fave makeup essentials, including a mini Photo Finish primer, full-size Always On shadow, mini Super Fan mascara, and mini Always On lipstick. The set is listed on sale for $19.50, but you can save an extra 10% off with promo code EXTRA10OFF. (And, as a bonus, you get a free gift sample of the Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer! We call that a win-win-win.)
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup
This is not a drill: Urban Decay is having a 25% off sitewide sale! There's so much to shop, but if we had to start with one must-have pick, it's the waterproof makeup setting spray that's developed one of the biggest beauty fanbases over the years. The award-winning formula sets your makeup and locks in your look, leaving you looking flawless for up to 16 hours, according to the brand. From foundation & concealer to eyeshadow & blush, this spray has you covered all day and night.
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Of course, we also can't miss this opportunity to stock up on Urban Decay's cult-fave eyeshadow primer. If you're wondering if you really need a separate primer just for your eyes — trust us, it makes a big difference. The creamy eyeshadow base helps keep your eyeshadow crease-free, your application smooth, and your eyeshadow vibrant, so you'll be getting the most out of each eye look. (Psst, if you're looking for a new eyeshadow palette for day-to-night wear, check out Urban Decay's Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette! In one word: gorgeous.)
MAC Lip Pencil
In case you're wondering just how good these MAC lip liners are, our shopping editor (who happens to own hundreds of lip liners) named this her overall favorite pick out of all the lip liners in her entire collection. Currently 25% off and available in 28 stunning colors, the liner features a smooth, creamy texture that glides effortlessly on lips for flawless outlining or coloring every time.
Before you move on to checkout, don't forget to shop all the MAC lip products on sale for 25% off!
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation With SPF 50+
If there's one brand that just gets it (it being the ability to combine SPF skincare with high-performing face makeup), IT Cosmetics earns the title. The brand's bestselling CC+ Cream works as a full-coverage foundation, hydrating & anti-aging serum, and broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen all in one. It's infused with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide & vitamin E for an extra boost of hydration to your skin.
The entire site is currently 25% off, but all CC+ Creams and select bestsellers are 30% off!
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
There are a lot of TikTok-viral beauty products out there, but Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Primer is one of the special ones that are 100% worth the hype. I've been using this primer consistently for the past couple years, and I make sure to stock up whenever it's on sale. The standout formula is packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid that grips makeup for up to 12 hours while simultaneously hydrating skin to keep makeup from melting or caking.
Score this primer, along with everything else on the Milk Makeup site, for 15% off with promo code HBD!
KVD Beauty Everlasting Refillable Blush
Your makeup should be as stunning as your actual glam, and this rose blush has you covered. Transfer-proof and long-wearing, the blush delivers an intense bloom of color that finishes softly matte. The three gorgeous colors are formulated with plant-derived skin conditioners for a seamless blend, and the refillable compacts help cut down on waste. Did we mention that the blush is currently 40% off? (You can shop the whole Lip + Blush Sale here for savings up to 40% off, plus a free scarf on orders $65 and up!)
Laura Mercier Stroke of Fortune Serum Body Cream Trio
Pamper your skin while saving your wallet with this limited-edition trio of ultra-nourishing Serum Body Creams from Laura Mercier. Featuring a blend of French olive oil, French plum seed oil, starflower oil & more, these rich creams soften, smooth & visibly firm your skin from head to toe. They also smell luxurious, with scents including Almond Coconut, Ambre Vanille, and Néroli du Sud.
Glow Therapy The Glow Getter Mask
Red light therapy is all the rage in the beauty world right now, and you can experience the gamechanging regime without totally emptying out your piggy bank by shopping Glow Therapy's Valentine's Day sale! By using promo code LOVEGLOW, you can score the brand's fan-fave Glow Getter Mask for 57% off. Get ready to take your home spa nights to the next level with hands-free LED light therapy that delivers professional-level wrinkle & acne-clearing results, according to the brand.
NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
Speaking of must-have beauty tools, the TikTok-viral NuFACE facial toning device is 20% off! It's the perfect opportunty to splurge & treat yourself, especially when you can get this mini starter set for 38% off its retail value. The kit comes with everything you need to sculpt and firm the face & neck, improve cheek contour, lift brows, and smooth lines even on the go.
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand
Improve skin tone and reduce wrinkles around your eyes, lips, forehead, and neck with this 24K Gold Wand. The T-shaped, gold-plated head stimulates the skin cells through massaging movements, while wavelength of the gold ions helps balance your skin's natural bio electricity, according to the brand. The wand is battery-operated (battery included) and features a secure waterproof casing, making it safe for use in the bath or shower. The best part? It's currently 82% off!
Huonul Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror With Lights
With your new makeup haul, you'll want to have a well-lit space to achieve flawless glam. This triple-paneled makeup mirror with 9,900+ five-star Amazon reviews is currently on sale for 38% off, and it's equipped with 21 LED bulbs & three magnification modes. In other words, you'll have all the angles and lighting you need to perfect your makeup look, whether it's day or night.
According to one Amazon shopper, "As a former makeup artist, I have had many light up mirrors. This one is the best! Having the extra zoom mirrors to see spots normally you don't notice. Awesome lighting and love that I can dim it down if I would like. Very nice having two ways to power up! My old one would need charge in the middle of my makeup application. Just perfect!"
If you're looking to shop more must-have beauty, make sure to check out these 15 Black-owned skincare and beauty brands that are breaking barriers, from melanin-focused Mented Cosmetics to Rihanna's iconic Fenty Beauty.