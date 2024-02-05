Dakota Johnson Channels Madame Web in Must-See Naked Spider Gown

Watch : Dakota Johnson Clarifies Viral Sleep Comments

Dakota Johnson's latest look will get your senses tingling.

The Madame Web actress channeled her Marvel character Cassandra Webb offscreen, dressing to kill at the 2024 Vogue Brazil Ball in Rio de Janeiro Feb. 3.

Dakota served femme fatale vibes in a custom Annie Ibiza Cobweb gown that featured completely sheer fabric interwoven with a splendid spiderweb pattern made with sparkly beads and crystals. The glitzy black naked dress also included a floor-length train and matching veil.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum upped the goth-glam factor with a bold burgundy lipstick, vibrant rosy-pink blush and a smudged smoky eye. She opted for her signature soft waves and textured bangs hairstyle.

And although Dakota took a method dressing approach for the event, she won't give fans arachnophobia for every red carpet. Just last week, the 34-year-old stepped out in an all-black ensemble for the Madame Web photocall.

For the Jan. 31 event in London, Dakota sported a black midi-length skirt and a coordinating cropped blazer with a plunging neckline. She skipped the shirt, going topless underneath her jacket and accessorized with simple black pumps and dainty hoop earrings.