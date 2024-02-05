Dakota Johnson Channels Madame Web in Must-See Naked Spider Gown

Madame Web's Dakota Johnson made heads spin at the 2024 Vogue Brazil Ball in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 3, wearing a glitzy spiderweb gown.

Dakota Johnson's latest look will get your senses tingling.

The Madame Web actress channeled her Marvel character Cassandra Webb offscreen, dressing to kill at the 2024 Vogue Brazil Ball in Rio de Janeiro Feb. 3.

Dakota served femme fatale vibes in a custom Annie Ibiza Cobweb gown that featured completely sheer fabric interwoven with a splendid spiderweb pattern made with sparkly beads and crystals. The glitzy black naked dress also included a floor-length train and matching veil.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum upped the goth-glam factor with a bold burgundy lipstick, vibrant rosy-pink blush and a smudged smoky eye. She opted for her signature soft waves and textured bangs hairstyle.

And although Dakota took a method dressing approach for the event, she won't give fans arachnophobia for every red carpet. Just last week, the 34-year-old stepped out in an all-black ensemble for the Madame Web photocall.

For the Jan. 31 event in London, Dakota sported a black midi-length skirt and a coordinating cropped blazer with a plunging neckline. She skipped the shirt, going topless underneath her jacket and accessorized with simple black pumps and dainty hoop earrings.

As for what Marvel fans can expect to see in Madame Web? Dakota teased they're in for some twists and turns.

"It was a wild experience," she told Variety in January. "I don't think it's something you can be prepped to go into anything like that, but I learned so much. It's a completely different way of making of films."

Vogue Brazil/MEGA

Madame Web hits theaters Feb. 14.

Vogue Brazil/MEGA

Before Dakota slings onto the big screen, relive her best fashion moments over the years.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Rocker Chic

In Gucci

Robert Kamau/GC Images
A Vision in White

In Rodarte

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Getting Down to Business

In Gucci, RE/DONE and Magda Butrym

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix
Soft Rock

In Gucci

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Fairy Tale

In Gucci

Vogue Brazil/MEGA

Black Widow

In custom Annie Ibiza

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Bridal White

In Prada

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Hollywood Glam

In Christian Dior

Venturelli/WireImage
Beauty in Black

In Gucci

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA
Dancing Diamonds

In Gucci

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Classic Couture

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Starry-Eyed

In Gucci

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

In Valentino

KOALL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Shining Star

In Yves Saint Laurent 

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

In Christian Dior

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Sunshine

In Gucci

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

In Armani Privé Couture

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Ruby Red

In Michael Kors

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Elegance Perfected

In Dior

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Coco Made Her Do It

In Chanel 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tres Chic

In Christian Dior 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Oscar Worthy

In Saint Laurent

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Simply Flawless

In Saint Laurent.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Dark Angel

In Christian Dior.

Lovely Lining

In Balenciaga.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
On the Dot

In Balenciaga.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Glitter Girl

In Chanel Couture.

Getty Images
Simple Silhouette

In Gucci.

Getty Images
Little Black Sheath

In Cushnie et Ochs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gown & Gloves

in Jason Wu.

