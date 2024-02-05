Prince Harry Returning to U.K. to Visit Dad King Charles III Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Kate Middleton & King Charles Released From Hospital

Prince Harry is showing his support for King Charles III as the monarch battles cancer.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, plans to travel from Southern California to the U.K. in the coming days after his father's recent diagnosis, E! News has learned. Harry—he shares kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, with wife Meghan Markle—last returned home to London in May for his father's coronation.

News of this father-son reunion comes shortly after Buckingham Palace shared that Charles was diagnosed with cancer, which was discovered while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the Palace said in a Feb. 5 statement. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the message continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The Palace noted that Charles, 75, chose to share his diagnosis publicly in order to prevent speculation and in hopes of assisting the public in understanding those affected by cancer.