Prince Harry Returning to U.K. to Visit Dad King Charles III Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Despite feud rumors between Prince Harry and King Charles III, the Duke of Sussex plans to fly overseas to see his father following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Watch: Kate Middleton & King Charles Released From Hospital

Prince Harry is showing his support for King Charles III as the monarch battles cancer.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, plans to travel from Southern California to the U.K. in the coming days after his father's recent diagnosis, E! News has learned. Harry—he shares kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, with wife Meghan Markle—last returned home to London in May for his father's coronation.

News of this father-son reunion comes shortly after Buckingham Palace shared that Charles was diagnosed with cancer, which was discovered while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the Palace said in a Feb. 5 statement. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the message continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The Palace noted that Charles, 75, chose to share his diagnosis publicly in order to prevent speculation and in hopes of assisting the public in understanding those affected by cancer.

Last month, Charles had sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign," his team shared in a Jan. 17 statement, "and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

After undergoing the procedure, Charles was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 29.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit," the Palace said at the time, "and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

OHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Charles' treatment took place at the London Clinic, the same location where his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton recently underwent abdominal surgery.

"She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a Jan. 29 statement following her hospital release, noting she and Prince William "wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

