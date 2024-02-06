15 Toner Sprays to Refresh, Revitalize & Hydrate Your Face All Day Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TL;DR: The Best Toner Sprays:
- Editor's Pick: Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist, $36
- For Oily Skin: Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $7.60
- For Acne-Prone Skin: La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist, $18.81
- For Dry Skin: Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist Hydrating Toner with Hylauronic Acid, $47
- For Sensitive Skin: SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Facial Mist, $69
- For Soothing Results: e.l.f. Cosmetics Soothing Aloe Facial Mist, $8
- For Mature Skin: Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist Toner, $47
Getting through the day can be hard. Whether you're sitting in a chair at work or on your feet a lot, it can be draining. If you're looking for a new setting spray for your makeup, a way to brighten your skin, or just a quick boost of hydration, then a toner mist might be the answer. The best toner sprays have the active ingredients that are ideal for your skin type and will give you the results you want. There are so many options out there for every skincare goal, so let's get into their benefits, ingredients to look for, and when you should use them. Keep scrolling for the mists that might just become your new holy grail product.
What does a toner spray do?
A face mist or toner spray helps to hydrate and cleanse the skin with a weightless feel. It can help to rinse out dirt, excess oil, and impurities from your pores, and restore your skin's natural pH balance. You can think of it as an added step in your skincare routine. They can be helpful for anyone, just pay attention for the ingredients that can benefit your skin type.
What ingredients are good to have in toner sprays?
Try to avoid any spray with alcohol, which can be drying for your skin. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, look out for gentle chemical exfoliants like beta-hydroxy acids (BHA) (aka salicylic acid and witch hazel) and alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) like glycolic and lactic acid, tea tree oil to combat an oily surface, and selenium to reduce inflammation. Those with dry skin should keep an eye on mists with glycerin and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture. And if you have sensitive skin, a spray with aloe vera, cucumber, rosewater, green tea, or any other anti-inflammatory ingredients will help to avoid irritation.
How do you use a toner spray?
One of the best features of a toner spray is how easy it is. Just spritz on your face and you're good to go.
When should you use a toner spray?
You can basically use a toner spray at any time of the day, several times a day – when you wake up, before moisturizing, post workout, before bed, or anytime you need a hydrating boost. It can even be used before applying your makeup and after as a setting spray, or when your makeup needs a dewy touchup in the day.
To find the right toner spray for you, keep on scrolling. Instant hydration is just a spritz away.
Editor's Picks
Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist
I use my Beekman 1802 Milk Shake spray several times of day when I want a quick refresh, and over time I've noticed that it makes my skin look hydrated and brighter. Plus, it relieves redness, minimizes pores, and is blended with goat milk and mugwort with squalane and hyaluronic acid for sensitive skin.
Paris Face Mist
Another spray I use daily is My July's Paris mist. I keep it by my desk at work and apply a spritz whenever I feel like I'm dragging. It smells wonderful, like a subtle floral bouquet, and can even be used a room or linen spray. Plus, it's formulated with rosewater, cucumber, and peppermint for soothing hydration.
The Best Toner Spray for Oily Skin
Mario Badescu Facial Spray
Featuring a mix of rosewater, green tea, and cucumber, Mario Badescu's facial spray is ideal for reducing irritation and soothing oily skin. It's backed by over 63,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and one fan reported, "It's just enough moisture. Perfect for a quick spritz after a face wash or shower. Also works well under makeup. Doesn't make my face oily and I have extremely oily skin naturally."
The Best Toner Spray for Acne-Prone Skin
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist
With a mix of natural antioxidants, minerals, and thermal spring water, La Roche-Posay's mist is hydrating and anti-inflammatory, a plus for acne-prone skin. One user noted, "This is the BEST! It cools and calms the skin and it goes a long way!"
The Best Korean Toner Spray
COSRX Alcohol-Free Cica Toner
If you already have a Korean skincare regime, this toner spray is a great addition. Brought to you by the same brand that supplies us with Snail Mucin, it's infused with Centella Asiatica leaf water for calming results. This shopper raved, "I use the hydrating toner in between every step of my skin care routine, and my skin is consistently hydrated. I have less problems with tightness or dry spots. Applying before thicker skin care items, like my retinal or night cream, helps the product glide over my face easier without diluting the product!"
The Most Soothing Toner Spray
e.l.f. Cosmetics Soothing Aloe Facial Mist
Aloe and vitamin E combine to bring you this soothing facial mist. Reviewers rave about how refreshing it is, you'll rave about the $8 price tag.
The Toner Spray That's Been Around Forever
THAYERS Witch Hazel Facial Mist Toner
Since 1847, THAYERS has been delivering this facial mist toner. Formulated with witch hazel, rosewater, and aloe vera, it can hydrate, refresh, and balance your skin's natural pH balance. Plus, it's backed by 12,000 5-star Amazon reviewers who call it "perfect" and "the best."
The Best Toner Spray for All Skin Types
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist
Safe for all skin types, Caudalie's face mist can make your face brighter, smoother, and even tighten pores. It's packed with hydrating rose, mint, lemon, orange, and more for a lightweight, moisturizing mist.
The Best Toner Spray for Mature Skin
Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist Toner
Designed for aging skin, Dermalogica's toner spray is firming, refreshing, and hydrating. Spritz it throughout the day and it can form a barrier to protect the skin from free radicals that can wear on you. This shopper raved, "Just lightly spritz it over make-up for a natural look... reduces the appearance of wrinkles... No other product has come close no matter what, well worth the price!"
The Best Toner Spray for Redness
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Visible redness and irritation is a thing of the past when you use Tower 28's facial spray. Formulated with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory hypochlorous acid, it can help to protect your skin throughout the day and soothe the surface of your face.
The Best Toner Spray for Sensitive Skin
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Facial Mist
Packed with cucumber, thyme and rosemary extracts to minimize redness and hyaluronic acid and glycerin to enhance your face's moisture, the SkinCeuticals Facial Mist is a great choice for those with sensitive skin. One reviewer reported, "I use it to prep, hydrate, calm, and layer products, it does really well in prepping skin for makeup for me!"
The Best Toner Spray for Dry Skin
Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist Hydrating Toner with Hylauronic Acid
Most toner sprays are hydrating, but Dermalogica's is extra moisturizing for dry skin. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and ceramide mist for smoothing fine lines, plus it can help to protect your skin's barrier from impurities. Reviewers love how lightweight and refreshing it feels.
The Best Toner Spray for Combination Skin
Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray Thirsty Skin Relief
Full of soothing aloe vera, Clinique's face spray is a solid choice for combination skin. It can hold moisture near your skin's surface and even provide a refreshing glow.
The Best Toner Spray for Getting That Glow
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Speaking of glow, that's what Glow Recipe's mist is all about. Featuring a blend that's 84% watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and hibiscus, it can refresh your skin with glowing, dewy results, and even enhance your makeup. So many reviewers rave that it's "amazing" and "smells so good."
The Most Popular Toner
Paulas Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
With over 71,000 5-star Amazon reviews, Paula's Choice toner is a really popular pick. Technically, it's not a spray, but you can pour it into these spray bottles for the same results, according to enthusiastic reviewers. Featuring green tea, salicylic acid, and beta-hydroxy acid, it can refine pores, smooth skin, hydrate, and even combat redness and wrinkles.
When you're done refreshing your face, don't forget to give your follicles a boost with these scalp massagers.