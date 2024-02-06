15 Toner Sprays to Refresh, Revitalize & Hydrate Your Face All Day Long

What does a toner spray do?

A face mist or toner spray helps to hydrate and cleanse the skin with a weightless feel. It can help to rinse out dirt, excess oil, and impurities from your pores, and restore your skin's natural pH balance. You can think of it as an added step in your skincare routine. They can be helpful for anyone, just pay attention for the ingredients that can benefit your skin type.

What ingredients are good to have in toner sprays?

Try to avoid any spray with alcohol, which can be drying for your skin. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, look out for gentle chemical exfoliants like beta-hydroxy acids (BHA) (aka salicylic acid and witch hazel) and alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) like glycolic and lactic acid, tea tree oil to combat an oily surface, and selenium to reduce inflammation. Those with dry skin should keep an eye on mists with glycerin and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture. And if you have sensitive skin, a spray with aloe vera, cucumber, rosewater, green tea, or any other anti-inflammatory ingredients will help to avoid irritation.

How do you use a toner spray?

One of the best features of a toner spray is how easy it is. Just spritz on your face and you're good to go.

When should you use a toner spray?

You can basically use a toner spray at any time of the day, several times a day – when you wake up, before moisturizing, post workout, before bed, or anytime you need a hydrating boost. It can even be used before applying your makeup and after as a setting spray, or when your makeup needs a dewy touchup in the day.

To find the right toner spray for you, keep on scrolling. Instant hydration is just a spritz away.