Why Gwen Stefani Felt "Selfish" During Early Days of Motherhood

Watch : Gwen Stefani TEARS UP at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Balancing motherhood and a career as a pop star is no simple kind of life.

Especially for Gwen Stefani, who was pregnant with her eldest son Kingston, 17, while on tour and then went on an additional tour when he only 9 months old. It was a precarious balancing act.

"I find out I'm pregnant with Kingston," she said in an upcoming episode of Lauryn and Michael Bosstick's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast . "And I was in rehearsals, and I was like so sick. It's the first time I had to work with this band, first time I ever had dancers, first time I ever did costume changes, first time being pregnant, and I think I like cried like every night."

Yet heading back into the studio to record The Sweet Escape after giving birth to Kingston was a fruitful experience. As she remembered, "It just felt so right to keep going with creatively It was just so real and right."

But when Gwen found herself once again in the studio with No Doubt two years later, having given birth to her second son, Zuma, with then-husband Gavin Rossdale, she had a more difficult experience.