King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a Feb. 5 statement: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention."

King Charles III is facing a health battle.

In a statement shared Feb. 5, Buckingham Palace announced the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the statement read. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

However, Charles isn't completely stepping back from his duties as King.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the Palace continued. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation," the statement concluded, "and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

King Charles III's Road to the Throne

The news of Charles' ongoing health battle, comes just hours after the monarch was seen for the first time following his release from the London Clinic, where he'd spent several days recovering from a corrective procedure on his prostate. With Queen Camilla by his side, the royal couple greeted well-wishers as they attended a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate Feb. 4.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He was treated at the same institution as daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who underwent preplanned abdominal surgery

By Jan. 29, the royal had been released from hospital, but, according to a Palace statement, any forthcoming public engagements had been rescheduled "to allow for a period of private recuperation."

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit," the Palace said in Jan. 29 statement, "and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

The Princess of Wales was also confirmed to be on the mend following her release. 

"She is making good progress," Kensington Palace confirmed in a Jan. 29 statement. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kensington Palace first announced Kate's hospitalization on Jan. 17, sharing she'd successfully undergone the procedure the day before and that she would spend more than a week in the hospital before heading back home to continue her recovery. And Prince William was by his wife's side as he was photographed leaving the London Clinic after a visit on Jan. 18.

Keep reading for more updates on the royal family.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

