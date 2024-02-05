Pumping Breastmilk at Work? Here are the Must-Have Items That Can Make It a Little Easier

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Working parents don't have it easy. It can be stressful to coordinate childcare, prepare to return to work, and figure out a whole new set of routines, not to mention dealing with postpartum hormones. And if you're breastfeeding or pumping, that adds a whole new level of planning and coordination. When I started pumping at work, it was all about preparation and the right gear. Staying organized helped me pump efficiently and keep me on track to continue as long as I would want to. So, I've gathered my first hand knowledge, and sage advice from my on-line mom's group, to bring you the essentials that can make pumping breastmilk at work a little easier.

It's all about the when, where, and how. Once you establish a schedule, you have to find a private place to pump, and think about sanitizing the parts, keeping the milk chill once you're done, and how to carry everything to and from home. I've included items that cover all this. It's a lot at first, but once you get into a groove, it just becomes part of your day. And the results are so worth it.

So keep on scrolling for the gear that can help you on your pumping journey. Because, it'll never be easy, but having these essentials can make it not as hard. You're doing great.