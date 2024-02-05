Pumping Breastmilk at Work? Here are the Must-Have Items That Can Make It a Little Easier

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Working parents don't have it easy. It can be stressful to coordinate childcare, prepare to return to work, and figure out a whole new set of routines, not to mention dealing with postpartum hormones. And if you're breastfeeding or pumping, that adds a whole new level of planning and coordination. When I started pumping at work, it was all about preparation and the right gear. Staying organized helped me pump efficiently and keep me on track to continue as long as I would want to. So, I've gathered my first hand knowledge, and sage advice from my on-line mom's group, to bring you the essentials that can make pumping breastmilk at work a little easier.
It's all about the when, where, and how. Once you establish a schedule, you have to find a private place to pump, and think about sanitizing the parts, keeping the milk chill once you're done, and how to carry everything to and from home. I've included items that cover all this. It's a lot at first, but once you get into a groove, it just becomes part of your day. And the results are so worth it.
So keep on scrolling for the gear that can help you on your pumping journey. Because, it'll never be easy, but having these essentials can make it not as hard. You're doing great.
Medela Manual breast pump
When you're pumping, you'll most likely have a hospital-grade pump with strong suction. But, if you need a backup, or just want a lightweight option on-hand, this manual pump is super convenient. It's super easy to use, can fit right in your purse, and can be used on the go. And, since it's manual, it doesn't require batteries or a power source.
Auden Women's Nursing Seamless Bra
If you're looking for a comfortable and supportive nursing bra, this is it. In fact, it's so comfy and provides such a nice silhouette that I continued wearing it after my son was nursing. It can be worn the traditional way or as a racerback, and the clips are easy to unclasp with one hand.
Dr. Brown's Fold & Freeze Bottle Tote
One of the most stressful parts of pumping is making sure that your milk stays cold enough for you to transport it home. This handy tote features a reusable freezer pack that fits right in the bag, and the whole thing can even be folded for easy storage. Plus, it can fit up to six bottles.
OG Breastmilk Chiller
If you don't have access to a fridge in the day, have no fear. The Ceres Chill has got you covered, and requires no bags or freezer packs. You can pump directly into the chiller and it can keep milk cool for up to 20 hours. I'm also a fan of this Ceres Chill bundle that includes delicious teas and a cute carrier for your chiller.
mommore Breast Pump Bag
Let's face it, pumping comes with a lot of parts that you have to carry. This bag keeps everything in its place, and looks stylish, too. With insulated pockets, a laptop pocket, and a separate pocket for your pump, one reviewer reported, "I was able to carry my wearable pumps, plus the the tubing and bottles for the pumps provided at work. I also was able to stock it with breast pads, ointment, snacks, water, etc. This bag was so durable and it made exclusively pumping less daunting."
Lansinoh Stay Dry Disposable Nursing Pads, 200 count
Backed by over 42,000 5-star Amazon reviews, these nursing pads are a popular pick. Just stick them in your bra and they'll absorb any leakage, plus they're contoured so it doesn't look like you have them in. Best of all, they're individually wrapped and disposable, so you can toss them in your bag on the way to work.
Dr. Brown's Reusable Sponge Baby Bottle Cleaning Brush, 2-pack
These Dr. Brown's brushes make cleaning bottles and pump parts a breeze. They feature a suction cup for easily placing near your sink and feature a combination of bristles to hit every nook and cranny. And with this two-pack, you can leave one at work or in your bag and leave the other at home.
Medela Quick Clean MicroSteam Bags, 12-pack
You can sterilize pump parts and bottles in no time with these micro steam bags that easily pop into the microwave. According to the brand, they can kill up to 99.9% of most bacteria and germs in just about three minutes, and each bag can be reused up to 20 times.
Dr. Brown's Bottle and Pacifier Healthy Wipes, 30 count 3-pack
Having these wipes on hand is essential. They can help you clean pump parts and bottles, and come in a convenient size that easily fits into your pump bag. Plus, they've been dermatologically tested.
Medela Quick Clean Breast Pump and Accessory Sanitizer Spray
In addition to wipes, you might want to have this sanitizer spray on hand. According to the brand, it can kill 99.9% of bacteria, viruses (including RSV), and other germs, so your pump, parts, and other accessories are clean and ready to use. You don't have to wipe or rinse it off, and it's even safe enough to use on other items in your little one's nursery.
Frigidaire EFMIS129-RED Mini Portable Fridge
If you'd rather have a fridge on hand, but there's no option at work, then this portable fridge is a great choice. It measures 10 x 7 x 10 inches, and one reviewer raved, "Game changer for any pumping mamas!"
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags, 100 Count
At 42% off, these Medela bags are a great deal, and so helpful in storing pumped breastmilk. They're fridge and freezer-safe and have been hygienically pre-sealed to prevent leaking. There's room to mark when you pumped (or any other specifics), and the bags stand on their own, which is helpful when you're pouring milk in.
ALVABABY Wet Dry Bags, 2-pack
These 11.5 in x 14.5-inch wet/dry bags are perfect for carrying pump parts, and keep the rest of your bag dry. They easily fold and one shopper glowed, "Love these bags. I use them daily to keep my breast pump parts in them while at work and I leave them in the fridge. Keeps all liquids in the bag, no spills. East to clean with soap and water afterwards."
Munchkin Fold Baby Bottle Countertop Drying Rack
Once you wash all your pump parts, it's nice to have a dedicated place to dry them. This rack conveniently folds so you could take it to work if you needed to, and there's a reservoir for keeping water contained (and off the countertop). One fan noted, "I have 2 - one for home and one for work for my pump parts! Items dry quickly."
Lansinoh Hands-Free Lightweight & Portable Wearable Breast Pump
I love my pump, but carrying it to and from work everyday on the train got to be a real pain. When I got this wearable pump, I nearly cried, it's so lightweight and convenient. The suction's great, it easily fits in your bra, and a full battery can last you through eight pump sessions. You can grab it here, or check if your insurance covers it.
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler
Staying hydrated is so important when you're pumping. This tumbler features a straw and leakproof lid for convenient sipping and it's insulated design can keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Granted, it's no Stanley, but it's backed by over 21,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
