How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Played a Role in Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Cover

Are you ...ready for it?
Taylor Swift just debuted her most daring album cover yet after announcing her upcoming 11th studio album Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. What's more? Her fashion has a cheeky connection to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.
In the black-and-white snapshot, taken by photographer Beth Garrabrant, Taylor is cradling herself in bed, as she dons a lingerie set that consists of a see-through tank top and tight waist-high shorts.
The "Anti-Hero" singer's stylist Joseph Cassell confirmed she was dressed in The Row—the twins' fashion label—and YSL.
The 34-year-old announced her new album while accepting the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights (See all the winners of the Grammys here).
"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I've ever told you that," Taylor began her acceptance speech. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19."
Shortly following her speech, Taylor revealed the album cover on social media. "All's fair in love and poetry," she captioned her post, alongside a photo of a handwritten note that seemingly teased a few lyrics.
"And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms," it read. "The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink."
The Tortured Poets Department includes 16 songs and the bonus track "The Manuscript."
Although Taylor didn't share any additional details about her upcoming album, Swifities began to speculate it referenced her ex Joe Alwyn—whom she dated for six years before they broke up in April 2023.
"I knew that taylor swift's new album name sounded a little too familiar," a fan wrote on X, alongside a screenshot of Joe discussing his WhatsApp group chat called "The Tortured Man Club."
The actor first shared insight into the chat in 2022, explaining to Variety that he "started the group" with Normal People's Paul Mescal and Fleabag's Andrew Scott as a facetious homage to the characters they play onscreen."It's the Tortured Man Club, I think," Joe said in a joint interview with Paul. "We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience."
"It hasn't had that much use recently," he noted, with Paul jokingly adding they were "less tortured now."
Before Taylor releases Tortured Poets Department in April, relive her best lyrics from her last album, Midnights.