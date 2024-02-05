How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Played a Role in Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Cover

Taylor Swift dressed in her riskiest look yet on her new Tortured Poets Department album cover. Her stylist Joseph Cassell confirmed Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen seemingly had a helping hand.

Are you ...ready for it?

Taylor Swift just debuted her most daring album cover yet after announcing her upcoming 11th studio album Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. What's more? Her fashion has a cheeky connection to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

In the black-and-white snapshot, taken by photographer Beth Garrabrant, Taylor is cradling herself in bed, as she dons a lingerie set that consists of a see-through tank top and tight waist-high shorts.

The "Anti-Hero" singer's stylist Joseph Cassell confirmed she was dressed in The Row—the twins' fashion label—and YSL.

The 34-year-old announced her new album while accepting the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights (See all the winners of the Grammys here).

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I've ever told you that," Taylor began her acceptance speech. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19."

13 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Had the Best Year Ever

Shortly following her speech, Taylor revealed the album cover on social media. "All's fair in love and poetry," she captioned her post, alongside a photo of a handwritten note that seemingly teased a few lyrics.

"And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms," it read. "The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink."

The Tortured Poets Department includes 16 songs and the bonus track "The Manuscript."

Although Taylor didn't share any additional details about her upcoming album, Swifities began to speculate it referenced her ex Joe Alwyn—whom she dated for six years before they broke up in April 2023.

"I knew that taylor swift's new album name sounded a little too familiar," a fan wrote on X, alongside a screenshot of Joe discussing his WhatsApp group chat called "The Tortured Man Club."

The actor first shared insight into the chat in 2022, explaining to Variety that he "started the group" with Normal People's Paul Mescal and Fleabag's Andrew Scott as a facetious homage to the characters they play onscreen.

"It's the Tortured Man Club, I think," Joe said in a joint interview with Paul. "We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience."

"It hasn't had that much use recently," he noted, with Paul jokingly adding they were "less tortured now."

Before Taylor releases Tortured Poets Department in April, relive her best lyrics from her last album, Midnights

A Birthday Pic

Our girl is a straight-up hero for including this gem ripe for use on your birthday from "Anti-Hero": "I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser."

Only For Use on April 29

"This is what I was up to on April 29," a cheeky play on "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" from "High Fidelity," a 3 am edition track. 

When You Just Like Your Outfit But Don't Really Have a Reason to Post

For s--ts and giggles, let's go with this doozy from "Vigilante S--t": "And I don't dress for villains or for innocents, I'm on my vigilante s--t again."

A Sunny Throwback Pic From the Summer

"You're On Your Own, Kid" is here for you in January when you are seasonally depressed: "Summer went away, still the yearning stays."

For a Photo From Any Trip You've Taken Lately

From "Question...?," we offer up the simple but effective, "Big city, wrong choices."

When You Totally Nail Your Makeup

The opening lyric of "Vigilante S--t"—"Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man"—is your best friend.

For a Trip to See, Well, Snow on the Beach

Vacation towns should expect to see an uptick in tourism this winter solely because of Taylor's collab with Lana Del Rey, "Snow on the Beach," which features one of Taylor's several (!) F-bombs on Midnights: "It's like snow at the beach, weird, but f--kin' beautiful."

When You Want to Humble-Post a Photo From Your Trip to Paris

"I was taken by the view, like we were in Paris," from, obviously, "Paris."

For An Emo Photo Of Yourself

Indulge your inner teenager who lived to write Dashboard Confessional lyrics on their binders with "Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out" from "Labyrinth."

What's Wrong With Being Confident?

No, it is not obnoxious to post a photo of yourself looking amazing, and yes, you should 100 percent post it with the following "Bejeweled" line: "Best believe I'm still bejeweled. When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer."

But there are other options from track nine, including "Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real nice," and "What's a girl gonna do? A diamond's gotta shine," which kind of sounds like something the villain on The Bachelor would say and we love it.

When You Have a Drink In Your Hand On a Boat

Taylor is here for this very specific need, thanks to this line from "Mastermind": I'm the wind in our free-flowing sails and the liquor in our cocktails."

Post-Breakup Caption Needs

We would suggest just sending your ex a direct link to "Karma," but here are a few doozies from that absolute banger: "I keep my side of the street clean, you wouldn't know what I mean," "Karma is my boyfriend" or "Karma is a relaxing thought, aren't you envious that for you it's not?"

When You Cannot Even Find Three Emojis to Use

"It's me, Hi, I'm the problem, it's me!" This line from "Anti-Hero" is absolutely flawless and can be used in so many scenarios. The versatility and faux self-effacing nature is chills-inducing!

