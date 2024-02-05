How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Played a Role in Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Cover

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs: Taylor Swift Reveals New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Are you ...ready for it?

Taylor Swift just debuted her most daring album cover yet after announcing her upcoming 11th studio album Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. What's more? Her fashion has a cheeky connection to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

In the black-and-white snapshot, taken by photographer Beth Garrabrant, Taylor is cradling herself in bed, as she dons a lingerie set that consists of a see-through tank top and tight waist-high shorts.

The "Anti-Hero" singer's stylist Joseph Cassell confirmed she was dressed in The Row—the twins' fashion label—and YSL.

The 34-year-old announced her new album while accepting the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights (See all the winners of the Grammys here).

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I've ever told you that," Taylor began her acceptance speech. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19."