Jacob Elordi Under Police Investigation After Alleged Assault Incident With Radio Producer

One Saltburn reference allegedly led to an altercation between Jacob Elordi and an Australian radio producer—and now police are involved.
As KIIS FM's The Kyle & Jackie O Show producer Joshua Fox shared on the air Feb. 5, he approached the actor while Elordi was leaving a Sydney-area beer garden and asked the 26-year-old to send bathwater to his colleague Jackie O.
Per audio Fox obtained of the alleged encounter and played on the radio show, Elordi—whose Saltburn character has a NSFW moment in a bathtub—quickly realized Fox was filming their exchange and asked him to stop, and he obliged. Though, according to Fox, the situation took a turn after he agreed to not use the footage.
"He kind of gets up in my face," Fox recalled of Elordi. "I could've kissed him he was that close."
"So I'm backed against this wall," he continued. "He's right in my face and his two boys are now on either side of me...I'm feeling quite intimidated."
Fox went on to note that he apologized to the Euphoria star, who he says became "aggressive" during the encounter.
"The way they're surrounding me, I'm thinking something's going to happen here. Someone's going to jump me or something. So I say, 'No, I'm not deleting that,'" Fox recalled on the radio show. "I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence. And then Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat."
Following the incident—which Fox says ended with one of Elordi's friends pulling him away—police confirmed to NBC News that they're looking into the encounter.
"Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs," authorities shared. "The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing."
E! News has reached out to police and Elordi's reps for comments and has not heard back.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)