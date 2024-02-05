Jacob Elordi Under Police Investigation After Alleged Assault Incident With Radio Producer

Watch : Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade REALLY Break Up?

One Saltburn reference allegedly led to an altercation between Jacob Elordi and an Australian radio producer—and now police are involved.

As KIIS FM's The Kyle & Jackie O Show producer Joshua Fox shared on the air Feb. 5, he approached the actor while Elordi was leaving a Sydney-area beer garden and asked the 26-year-old to send bathwater to his colleague Jackie O.

Per audio Fox obtained of the alleged encounter and played on the radio show, Elordi—whose Saltburn character has a NSFW moment in a bathtub—quickly realized Fox was filming their exchange and asked him to stop, and he obliged. Though, according to Fox, the situation took a turn after he agreed to not use the footage.

"He kind of gets up in my face," Fox recalled of Elordi. "I could've kissed him he was that close."

"So I'm backed against this wall," he continued. "He's right in my face and his two boys are now on either side of me...I'm feeling quite intimidated."

Fox went on to note that he apologized to the Euphoria star, who he says became "aggressive" during the encounter.