Why Kelsea Ballerini Missed the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Los Angeles hardly rolled out the welcome mat for Kelsea Ballerini.
Thanks to the onslaught of rain Feb. 4, she narrowly missed the 2024 Grammys. "It's pouring outside," Kelsea—whose Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was up for Best Country Album—explained on her Instagram Story while really trying to embrace that whole keep calm and carry on mentality. "Traffic is in gridlock. We're not going to make the red carpet. Maybe we'll make the show? Hopefully by the award."
"What are you going to do? You're just gonna vibe," the singer, who dates Outer Banks' Chase Stokes, continued. "We're just vibing."
After all, it's the message she preached on her latest album, which details the demise of her marriage to Morgan Evans. "This record is about things not panning out how you thought they would," Kelsea said. "And this is God herself being like, 'Remember?'"
But maybe next time, she'll also remember some rain gear. Because ultimately, she had to hop out of her car and hustle through the rain to make it inside the Crypto.com Arena.
"It's pouring," she said as she struggled indoors. "I think my boob is out. My dress is soaked. My shoes are soaked. But we're gonna make it."
And you bet she did.
Though she lost the trophy to Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country, the show was still a success. Why? Because she spent the night hanging out with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and more of your favorite stars. So yeah, who can complain about that?
What you can complain about, though? The weather. Because it also caused Miley Cyrus to almost miss out on accepting her first ever Grammys win, too. (Catch all the winners right here.)
"I just got stuck in the rain and traffic," she said while picking up her trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance,
"and thought I was gonna miss this moment."
Thankfully, she didn't—and thanks to us, you don't have to miss a single moment, either. Read on for all the must-see red carpet moments from stars who weren't hit with a rain delay.