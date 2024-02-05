Why Kelsea Ballerini Missed the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Not much can rain on Kelsea Ballerini's Grammys parade except, well, actual rain. The Rolling Up the Welcome Mat singer almost missed the entire show thanks to the unexpected L.A. weather.

By Jamie Blynn Feb 05, 2024 4:55 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024GrammysKelsea Ballerini
Watch: 2024 GRAMMYs Recap: Shade, Wins & Must-See Moments!

Los Angeles hardly rolled out the welcome mat for Kelsea Ballerini.

Thanks to the onslaught of rain Feb. 4, she narrowly missed the 2024 Grammys. "It's pouring outside," Kelsea—whose Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was up for Best Country Album—explained on her Instagram Story while really trying to embrace that whole keep calm and carry on mentality. "Traffic is in gridlock. We're not going to make the red carpet. Maybe we'll make the show? Hopefully by the award."

"What are you going to do? You're just gonna vibe," the singer, who dates Outer Banks' Chase Stokes, continued. "We're just vibing."

After all, it's the message she preached on her latest album, which details the demise of her marriage to Morgan Evans. "This record is about things not panning out how you thought they would," Kelsea said. "And this is God herself being like, 'Remember?'"

But maybe next time, she'll also remember some rain gear. Because ultimately, she had to hop out of her car and hustle through the rain to make it inside the Crypto.com Arena.

photos
See the Winners of the 2024 Grammys

"It's pouring," she said as she struggled indoors. "I think my boob is out. My dress is soaked. My shoes are soaked. But we're gonna make it."

And you bet she did. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Though she lost the trophy to Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country, the show was still a success. Why? Because she spent the night hanging out with Taylor SwiftEd SheeranJohn LegendChrissy Teigen and more of your favorite stars. So yeah, who can complain about that?

What you can complain about, though? The weather. Because it also caused Miley Cyrus to almost miss out on accepting her first ever Grammys win, too. (Catch all the winners right here.)

"I just got stuck in the rain and traffic," she said while picking up her trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance,
"and thought I was gonna miss this moment."

Thankfully, she didn't—and thanks to us, you don't have to miss a single moment, either. Read on for all the must-see red carpet moments from stars who weren't hit with a rain delay. 

Trending Stories

1

How Calvin Harris Reacted to Seeing Ex Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

2
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Finally Understands Why Christina Hall Left

3

Taylor Swift Squashes Celine Dion Grammys Snub Rumors With One Picture

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Céline Dion

in Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey

in Gucci.

Stewart Cook/CBS

Lizzo

in custom Luis de Javier and Laurel DeWitt bracelets.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

in custom Courreges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SZA

in Do Long.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

in vintage Dior.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

in custom Schiaparelli and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Miley Cyrus

in Maison Margiela.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ice Spice

in custom Baby Phat.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

in Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

in custom Armani Privé.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Madison Beer

in Marmar Halim and Jewels Aficionado jewelry.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

in Fashion East.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Doja Cat

in Dilara Findikoglu.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chlöe Bailey

in Gaurav Gupta.

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Maluma

in Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé

in Louis Vuitton.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sofia Richie

in Saint Laurent.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

John Legend

in Saint Laurent.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kelsea Ballerini

in Vera Wang.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

in Zuhair Murad.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Oprah Winfrey

in Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson & Remington

in custom Jason Wu and Jared Atelier jewelry.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Victoria Monet

in custom Atelier Versace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

in Alexandre Vauthier.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

in Reem Acra.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

in Chrome Hearts.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

in Celia Kritharioti.

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How Calvin Harris Reacted to Seeing Ex Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

2
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Finally Understands Why Christina Hall Left

3

Taylor Swift Squashes Celine Dion Grammys Snub Rumors With One Picture

4
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Details Gun Incident That Led to Christina Hall Split

5

Kelly Clarkson Has Sweet Date Night With Son Remy at 2024 Grammys