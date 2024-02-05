Why Kelsea Ballerini Missed the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs Recap: Shade, Wins & Must-See Moments!

Los Angeles hardly rolled out the welcome mat for Kelsea Ballerini.

Thanks to the onslaught of rain Feb. 4, she narrowly missed the 2024 Grammys. "It's pouring outside," Kelsea—whose Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was up for Best Country Album—explained on her Instagram Story while really trying to embrace that whole keep calm and carry on mentality. "Traffic is in gridlock. We're not going to make the red carpet. Maybe we'll make the show? Hopefully by the award."

"What are you going to do? You're just gonna vibe," the singer, who dates Outer Banks' Chase Stokes, continued. "We're just vibing."

After all, it's the message she preached on her latest album, which details the demise of her marriage to Morgan Evans. "This record is about things not panning out how you thought they would," Kelsea said. "And this is God herself being like, 'Remember?'"

But maybe next time, she'll also remember some rain gear. Because ultimately, she had to hop out of her car and hustle through the rain to make it inside the Crypto.com Arena.