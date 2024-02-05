We Can’t Stop Looking at Photos of Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando’s Grammys Date

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs Recap: Shade, Wins & Must-See Moments!

Miley Cyrus wasn't holding her own hand at the 2024 Grammys.

After all, while the "We Can't Stop" singer walked the red carpet solo at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4, the award show also doubled as a sweet night out with boyfriend Maxx Morando.

In fact, Miley and Maxx were seen sharing a sweet smooch at their table at one point during the event. It was overall a special night for the 31-year-old, who won her first-ever Grammy. Miley, who was nominated for six awards, took home Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for her song "Flowers." And she couldn't help but give Maxx a shoutout alongside her family in her acceptance speech for Record Of The Year.

After thanking her team, everyone who collaborated on the song and her record label, the Hannah Montana alum highlighted a trio of loved ones in the audience with her mom Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and Maxx.