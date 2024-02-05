We Can’t Stop Looking at Photos of Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando’s Grammys Date

Miley Cyrus wasn't holding her own hand at the 2024 Grammys.
After all, while the "We Can't Stop" singer walked the red carpet solo at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4, the award show also doubled as a sweet night out with boyfriend Maxx Morando.
In fact, Miley and Maxx were seen sharing a sweet smooch at their table at one point during the event. It was overall a special night for the 31-year-old, who won her first-ever Grammy. Miley, who was nominated for six awards, took home Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for her song "Flowers." And she couldn't help but give Maxx a shoutout alongside her family in her acceptance speech for Record Of The Year.
After thanking her team, everyone who collaborated on the song and her record label, the Hannah Montana alum highlighted a trio of loved ones in the audience with her mom Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and Maxx.
"I want to thank everyone that's standing on this stage right now," she said before gesturing to her family, "My mommy, my sister, my love."
Miley and Maxx, 25, first sparked romance rumors in November 2021 after being spotted at a runway show in Los Angeles. And by winter, they had made things official, taking a PDA-filled trip to Cabo.
But while the couple has remained private about their romance, Miley did reveal how they met.
"We got put on a blind date," she told British Vogue in June. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"
But it seems Miley didn't need to prepare for the worst, as Maxx proved he was her No. 1 fan during her big Grammys moment. But the support for the other's music goes both ways, as the "Used to Be Young" singer has also been seen grooving along at his band Liily's concert.
Miley and Maxx weren't the only ones enjoying a musical date night. Keep reading to see more celeb couples from the 2024 Grammy Awards.