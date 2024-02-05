We Can’t Stop Looking at Photos of Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando’s Grammys Date

Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando shared some sweet PDA during the 2024 Grammy Awards, where the “Flowers” singer walked away with two awards.

Miley Cyrus wasn't holding her own hand at the 2024 Grammys

After all, while the "We Can't Stop" singer walked the red carpet solo at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4, the award show also doubled as a sweet night out with boyfriend Maxx Morando

In fact, Miley and Maxx were seen sharing a sweet smooch at their table at one point during the event. It was overall a special night for the 31-year-old, who won her first-ever Grammy. Miley, who was nominated for six awards, took home Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for her song "Flowers." And she couldn't help but give Maxx a shoutout alongside her family in her acceptance speech for Record Of The Year.

After thanking her team, everyone who collaborated on the song and her record label, the Hannah Montana alum highlighted a trio of loved ones in the audience with her mom Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and Maxx.

"I want to thank everyone that's standing on this stage right now," she said before gesturing to her family, "My mommy, my sister, my love."

Miley and Maxx, 25, first sparked romance rumors in November 2021 after being spotted at a runway show in Los Angeles. And by winter, they had made things official, taking a PDA-filled trip to Cabo.

Francis Specker/CBS

But while the couple has remained private about their romance, Miley did reveal how they met. 

"We got put on a blind date," she told British Vogue in June. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

Francis Specker/CBS

But it seems Miley didn't need to prepare for the worst, as Maxx proved he was her No. 1 fan during her big Grammys moment. But the support for the other's music goes both ways, as the "Used to Be Young" singer has also been seen grooving along at his band Liily's concert.

Miley and Maxx weren't the only ones enjoying a musical date night. Keep reading to see more celeb couples from the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Mark Manio and Scott Hoying

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole 

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Shana Render and Killer Mike

Beto Perez and Paula Arenas

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski

Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan

Babyface and Rika Tischendorf 

Mike Pfaff and Anna Pfaff 

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Askins

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan

Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter Jr.

 Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and their daughter Hazel Monét Gaines

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

Lily Aldridge and Ghazi Shami 

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

