Céline Dion's Rare Outing With Son René-Charles at 2024 Grammys Put the Power of Love on Display

Céline Dion's Rare Public Appearance Shocks the Crowd 2024 GRAMMYs

When it came to her appearance at the 2024 Grammys, Céline Dion wasn't all by herself.

In fact, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer was joined by none other than her eldest son René-Charles Angélil, 23, who escorted his mother when she took to the stage to present the award for Album of the Year, which was awarded to Taylor Swift's Midnights. (See the full list of winners here.)

The appearance, as well as her company, was an especially poignant one as it occurred during Céline's ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. And the significance of the moment was not lost on those in attendance during the Feb. 4 ceremony, who greeted Céline with heartfelt applause and a standing ovation.

"Thank you all," she said in response to the warm welcome, growing emotional. "I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."