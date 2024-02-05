Céline Dion's Rare Outing With Son René-Charles at 2024 Grammys Put the Power of Love on Display

When it came to her appearance at the 2024 Grammys, Céline Dion wasn't all by herself.
In fact, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer was joined by none other than her eldest son René-Charles Angélil, 23, who escorted his mother when she took to the stage to present the award for Album of the Year, which was awarded to Taylor Swift's Midnights. (See the full list of winners here.)
The appearance, as well as her company, was an especially poignant one as it occurred during Céline's ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. And the significance of the moment was not lost on those in attendance during the Feb. 4 ceremony, who greeted Céline with heartfelt applause and a standing ovation.
"Thank you all," she said in response to the warm welcome, growing emotional. "I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."
The 55-year-old was also seen backstage at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena with her stylist Law Roach, in a video shared to social media, ahead of her award presentation.
For the poignant moment, Law Roach styled Céline in a glamorous, golden Valentino wool coat and light pink chiffon dress. Her look was completed with a blunt bob hairstyle and chunky silver jewelry.
Céline's Grammys appearance occurred just over a year after she was forced to cancel her world tour amid her diagnosis with the rare neurological condition, which can be characterized by painful muscle spasms and stiffness.
It has been a journey that will soon be shared with the public in the Grammy winner's new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion.
"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me," she revealed last month in a preview of the documentary, "the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."
