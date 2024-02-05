Taylor Swift Squashes Celine Dion Grammys Snub Rumors With Backstage Picture

Taylor Swift and Céline Dion silenced critics who accused the “Karma” singer of not acknowledging the music legend while accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year with a sweet snap backstage.

By Olivia Evans Feb 05, 2024 4:11 PM
Taylor Swift is rarely so clever she forgets to be kind.

The "Karma" singer sparked backlash during the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4 when she seemed to not acknowledge Céline Dion while accepting the award for Album of the Year. However, the duo quickly put suggestion of any feud to rest as they posed for a picture backstage. 

After leaving the stage, the two music legends shared a gentle embrace. Wearing a custom Schiaparelli white gown, Taylor wrapped her arms around the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, and the pair beamed for the sweet moment. 

Céline—who donned a Valentino coat and light pink dress curated by her stylist Law Roach—surprised the Grammys audience with her appearance to present the final award of the night. The 55-year-old has been candid with her ongoing struggle with stiff person syndrome—or a neurological disorder that causes one's muscles to stiffen and spasm. 

And Céline expressed her gratitude to the Grammys crowd giving her a standing ovation saying: "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," before presenting the award to Midnights

But amid the excitement for Taylor's historic moment—as she is the first person ever to win Album of the Year four times—the 14-time Grammy winner quickly took the award and began her speech. And viewers were quick to notice that she seemed to miss the gravity of Céline handing her the trophy.

"I wish Taylor didn't forget to acknowledge Celine on stage," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I don't not [sic] think it was intentional. Taylor was just overwhelmed and full of emotions." 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Other fans wondered whether the "Bejeweled" singer intentionally did not hug Celine on stage due to her diagnosis.

"It makes sense if Taylor Swift was advised not to hug Celine Dion," another fan hypothesized in a Feb. 4 TikTok. "Stiff person syndrome is characterized by muscle stiffness, spasms, and increased startled response—meaning you don't know how someone is going to respond to being touched."

Taylor wasn't the only one to take home gold at the ceremony. Keep reading to see every winner of Grammys night.

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
WINNER: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

