Taylor Swift Squashes Celine Dion Grammys Snub Rumors With Backstage Picture

Taylor Swift is rarely so clever she forgets to be kind.
The "Karma" singer sparked backlash during the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4 when she seemed to not acknowledge Céline Dion while accepting the award for Album of the Year. However, the duo quickly put suggestion of any feud to rest as they posed for a picture backstage.
After leaving the stage, the two music legends shared a gentle embrace. Wearing a custom Schiaparelli white gown, Taylor wrapped her arms around the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, and the pair beamed for the sweet moment.
Céline—who donned a Valentino coat and light pink dress curated by her stylist Law Roach—surprised the Grammys audience with her appearance to present the final award of the night. The 55-year-old has been candid with her ongoing struggle with stiff person syndrome—or a neurological disorder that causes one's muscles to stiffen and spasm.
And Céline expressed her gratitude to the Grammys crowd giving her a standing ovation saying: "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," before presenting the award to Midnights.
But amid the excitement for Taylor's historic moment—as she is the first person ever to win Album of the Year four times—the 14-time Grammy winner quickly took the award and began her speech. And viewers were quick to notice that she seemed to miss the gravity of Céline handing her the trophy.
"I wish Taylor didn't forget to acknowledge Celine on stage," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I don't not [sic] think it was intentional. Taylor was just overwhelmed and full of emotions."
Other fans wondered whether the "Bejeweled" singer intentionally did not hug Celine on stage due to her diagnosis.
"It makes sense if Taylor Swift was advised not to hug Celine Dion," another fan hypothesized in a Feb. 4 TikTok. "Stiff person syndrome is characterized by muscle stiffness, spasms, and increased startled response—meaning you don't know how someone is going to respond to being touched."
