Megan Fox's Metal Naked Dress at the 2024 Grammys Is Her Riskiest Yet

Megan Fox attended a star-studded Grammys celebration on Feb. 4 and arrived at the soirée in a jaw-dropping silver chain dress. See her look here.

When it comes to fashion, Megan Fox is quite the transformer. 

And while she's certainly delivered jaw-dropping looks before, the actress revealed one of her boldest outfits yet at a 2024 Grammys celebration. 

Megan arrived at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 in a see-through silver chain dress, finishing her look with matching heels, a black coat and what her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos described as a "marshmallow pink shag."

Though the Transformers star let her ensemble speak for itself, she did take to Instagram and wrote, "Girl, interrupted."  

Megan wasn't the only star turning heads at the soirée, either. Steven TylerAnya Taylor JoyJessica SimpsonAshlee SimpsonEvan RossTiffany HaddishCarmen ElectraZooey DeschanelJonathan Scott and Bobby Berk were also among the big names in attendance. 

Grammys 2024: After-Parties

If you had your own viewing party, then you know music's biggest night was full of unforgettable moments. Céline Dion presented Taylor Swift with her history-making fourth Album of the Year win for Midnights, and the Reputation artist decided it felt like a perfect night to announce her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Plus, Miley Cyrus took home Record of the Year for her hit "Flowers," and Billie Eilish's Barbie track "What Was I Made For?" was dubbed Song of the Year. 

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Trending Stories

1

How Calvin Harris Reacted to Seeing Ex Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

2
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Finally Understands Why Christina Hall Left

3

Taylor Swift Squashes Celine Dion Grammys Snub Rumors With One Picture

Plus, Victoria Monét was named Best New Artist, and Jay-Z had a family night out with Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award (see more winners here).

And if you want to play more fashionable looks on repeat, then keep reading to see stars' looks.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Céline Dion

in Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey

in Gucci.

Stewart Cook/CBS

Lizzo

in custom Luis de Javier and Laurel DeWitt bracelets.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

in custom Courreges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SZA

in Do Long.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

in vintage Dior.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

in custom Schiaparelli and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Miley Cyrus

in Maison Margiela.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ice Spice

in custom Baby Phat.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

in Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

in custom Armani Privé.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Madison Beer

in Marmar Halim and Jewels Aficionado jewelry.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

in Fashion East.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Doja Cat

in Dilara Findikoglu.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chlöe Bailey

in Gaurav Gupta.

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Maluma

in Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé

in Louis Vuitton.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sofia Richie

in Saint Laurent.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

John Legend

in Saint Laurent.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kelsea Ballerini

in Vera Wang.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

in Zuhair Murad.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Oprah Winfrey

in Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson & Remington

in custom Jason Wu and Jared Atelier jewelry.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Victoria Monet

in custom Atelier Versace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

in Alexandre Vauthier.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

in Reem Acra.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

in Chrome Hearts.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

in Celia Kritharioti.

