Megan Fox's Metal Naked Dress at the 2024 Grammys Is Her Riskiest Yet

When it comes to fashion, Megan Fox is quite the transformer.

And while she's certainly delivered jaw-dropping looks before, the actress revealed one of her boldest outfits yet at a 2024 Grammys celebration.

Megan arrived at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 in a see-through silver chain dress, finishing her look with matching heels, a black coat and what her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos described as a "marshmallow pink shag."

Though the Transformers star let her ensemble speak for itself, she did take to Instagram and wrote, "Girl, interrupted."

Megan wasn't the only star turning heads at the soirée, either. Steven Tyler, Anya Taylor Joy, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Electra, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott and Bobby Berk were also among the big names in attendance.