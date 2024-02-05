Megan Fox's Metal Naked Dress at the 2024 Grammys Is Her Riskiest Yet

When it comes to fashion, Megan Fox is quite the transformer.
And while she's certainly delivered jaw-dropping looks before, the actress revealed one of her boldest outfits yet at a 2024 Grammys celebration.
Megan arrived at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 in a see-through silver chain dress, finishing her look with matching heels, a black coat and what her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos described as a "marshmallow pink shag."
Though the Transformers star let her ensemble speak for itself, she did take to Instagram and wrote, "Girl, interrupted."
Megan wasn't the only star turning heads at the soirée, either. Steven Tyler, Anya Taylor Joy, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Electra, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott and Bobby Berk were also among the big names in attendance.
If you had your own viewing party, then you know music's biggest night was full of unforgettable moments. Céline Dion presented Taylor Swift with her history-making fourth Album of the Year win for Midnights, and the Reputation artist decided it felt like a perfect night to announce her new album The Tortured Poets Department.
Plus, Miley Cyrus took home Record of the Year for her hit "Flowers," and Billie Eilish's Barbie track "What Was I Made For?" was dubbed Song of the Year.
Plus, Victoria Monét was named Best New Artist, and Jay-Z had a family night out with Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award (see more winners here).
And if you want to play more fashionable looks on repeat, then keep reading to see stars' looks.