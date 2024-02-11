Super Bowl 2024: 'Tis the Damn Season for a Look at Taylor Swift's Game Day Style

Write this down: Taylor Swift is officially in her Super Bowl era.
The 14-time Grammy winner is gearing up to see boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates at their milestone game against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.
And Taylor has already solidified her role as cheer captain this NFL season, attending 13 games decked out in Chiefs-inspired gear. In fact, the "Lover" singer has even been seen rocking Travis' number "87" on jackets, beanies and even rings.
During the Chiefs' Jan. 28 AFC Championship game, during which they defeated the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl, Taylor was photographed wearing EB and Co.'s "87" ring given to her by Travis' mom Donna Kelce.
"We gifted Donna some pairs," Emily Bordner, owner of the Kansas City boutique, told KMBC Jan. 29. "We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce themed products. So, we sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did."
Emily couldn't believe her eyes when she learned Taylor was wearing her jewelry.
"It was just like right on her little pointer finger," she recalled. "And I'm like, Holy moly, what just happened? This is insane."
"We sold out of things immediately," the creative director noted. "It was just absolute chaos, but it was very exciting. So, this is definitely a once in a lifetime thing."
As fans await Taylor's next NFL outfit, kick off Super Bowl weekend with a look back at her game day style...