Super Bowl 2024: 'Tis the Damn Season for a Look at Taylor Swift's Game Day Style

As Taylor Swift prepares to fly from her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo to support Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, E! News is checking out her recent NFL game day outfits.

Write this down: Taylor Swift is officially in her Super Bowl era.

The 14-time Grammy winner is gearing up to see boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates at their milestone game against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

And Taylor has already solidified her role as cheer captain this NFL season, attending 13 games decked out in Chiefs-inspired gear. In fact, the "Lover" singer has even been seen rocking Travis' number "87" on jackets, beanies and even rings.

During the Chiefs' Jan. 28 AFC Championship game, during which they defeated the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl, Taylor was photographed wearing EB and Co.'s "87" ring given to her by Travis' mom Donna Kelce.

"We gifted Donna some pairs," Emily Bordner, owner of the Kansas City boutique, told KMBC Jan. 29. "We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce themed products. So, we sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did."

Emily couldn't believe her eyes when she learned Taylor was wearing her jewelry. 

"It was just like right on her little pointer finger," she recalled. "And I'm like, Holy moly, what just happened? This is insane."

"We sold out of things immediately," the creative director noted. "It was just absolute chaos, but it was very exciting. So, this is definitely a once in a lifetime thing."

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As fans await Taylor's next NFL outfit, kick off Super Bowl weekend with a look back at her game day style...

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Red Hot

Taylor sported a long red fleece jacket over a black high neck top, paired with her signature red lip.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Crimson Chic

The singer was all smiles as she watched the game with Brittany Mahomes.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Year's Eve Varsity Style

For her ninth Chiefs game, Taylor sported a cream varsity jacket bearing the team's logo and a patch that read "Tay-Tay."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game No. 10

During a freezing Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins Game in Kansas City, Mo., Taylor cheers on her boyfriend and his team while wearing a custom-made puffer coat made to look like a Kelce Chiefs jersey, designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

